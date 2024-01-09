Paul Giamatti celebrates Golden Globe with In-N-Out burgers

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony saw a menu of sushi and champagne for winners, nominees and guests. But for a winner, there’s only one meal that pairs best with a statue: In-N-Out Burger. And that’s just how Paul Giamatti – who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for The Holdovers – celebrated, taking to a nearby joint after the show.

As seen in a candid snapshot, Paul Giamatti is checking his phone, two glorious In-N-Out Double-Doubles and one beautiful Golden Globe on the table before him – we just hope he’s not looking at the calories!

PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night , at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A. pic.twitter.com/bmhbLhy3DB — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 8, 2024

As per Page Six, Paul Giamatti received applause from the rest of the restaurant upon arriving with his Golden Globe. According to a source, “They went for a celebratory meal…he’s a big In-N-Out fan, and [it] was a great way to celebrate before the parties…People clapped when he came in…it was near UCLA, so there were a lot of college kids.” Giamatti was also cool enough to take pictures, presumably after asking, “Is there something in my teeth?”

Paul Giamatti previously won Golden Globes for Barney’s Version (Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy) and John Adams (Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie). With his win for The Holdovers this past Sunday, he is one of seven men to win that particular award twice; Jack Lemmon and Robin Williams, however, each have three.

While nominations won’t be announced until January 23rd, it’s obvious that Giamatti is of course in the Best Actor race at this year’s Oscars, although it is more than likely that Cillian Murphy will win the award for Oppenheimer. Perhaps surprisingly, Giamatti has only been nominated once before, for Best Supporting Actor in Cinderella Man.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch The Holdovers, we highly recommend it, even naming it the #1 movie of the year – oh, and In-N-Out ain’t bad, either! Alexander Payne’s movie – his second with Giamatti after 2004’s Sideways – is currently streaming on Peacock.

Have you seen The Holdovers yet? Do you think Paul Giamatti has a shot at Best Actor at this year’s Oscars? Let us know below!