Paul Giamatti celebrates Golden Globe with In-N-Out burgers

Before hitting the parties, Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti swung by In-N-Out Burger for a bite and some fan photos.

By
Giamatti Golden Globes

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony saw a menu of sushi and champagne for winners, nominees and guests. But for a winner, there’s only one meal that pairs best with a statue: In-N-Out Burger. And that’s just how Paul Giamatti – who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for The Holdovers – celebrated, taking to a nearby joint after the show.

As seen in a candid snapshot, Paul Giamatti is checking his phone, two glorious In-N-Out Double-Doubles and one beautiful Golden Globe on the table before him – we just hope he’s not looking at the calories!

As per Page Six, Paul Giamatti received applause from the rest of the restaurant upon arriving with his Golden Globe. According to a source, “They went for a celebratory meal…he’s a big In-N-Out fan, and [it] was a great way to celebrate before the parties…People clapped when he came in…it was near UCLA, so there were a lot of college kids.” Giamatti was also cool enough to take pictures, presumably after asking, “Is there something in my teeth?”

Paul Giamatti previously won Golden Globes for Barney’s Version (Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy) and John Adams (Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie). With his win for The Holdovers this past Sunday, he is one of seven men to win that particular award twice; Jack Lemmon and Robin Williams, however, each have three.

While nominations won’t be announced until January 23rd, it’s obvious that Giamatti is of course in the Best Actor race at this year’s Oscars, although it is more than likely that Cillian Murphy will win the award for Oppenheimer. Perhaps surprisingly, Giamatti has only been nominated once before, for Best Supporting Actor in Cinderella Man.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch The Holdovers, we highly recommend it, even naming it the #1 movie of the year – oh, and In-N-Out ain’t bad, either! Alexander Payne’s movie – his second with Giamatti after 2004’s Sideways – is currently streaming on Peacock. 

Have you seen The Holdovers yet? Do you think Paul Giamatti has a shot at Best Actor at this year’s Oscars? Let us know below!

Source: Page Six
Tags: , ,
icon More Pop Culture
Giamatti Golden Globes
Paul Giamatti celebrates Golden Globe with In-N-Out burgers
Jodie Foster Gen Z
Jodie Foster calls Gen Z “annoying”
Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm suing Chilean car wash over Star Wars theme
da understudy jonathan majors
Jonathan Majors says he was “shocked” at the guilty verdict and pushes back on claims made against him
View All

About the Author

1437 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Paul Giamatti News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles