Paul Giamatti wants more horror in his career, calls The Texas Chainsaw Massacre a beautiful movie

Paul Giamatti is one of the most highly respected actors working in the industry today, and he’s also quite prolific, with over 115 screen credits to his name. Last night, he won a Golden Globe for his performance in the excellent comedy / drama film The Holdovers – and during a red carpet interview at the event, he revealed there’s one area where he feels his career is lacking: he hasn’t worked on enough horror projects.

Asked if there’s a genre he would love to work in, Giamatti answered, “ Horror. I’d like to do more horror. I love horror. ” When asked what his favorite horror movie is, he replied, “ Oh, that’s a very tricky question. I like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre a lot. I love horror. Love it! ” When the interviewer was a bit shocked and appalled that Giamatti is such a Chainsaw fan, Giamatti stood up for it: “ Great movie! It’s a great movie. No, no, no, no, no, it’s a great movie, it’s a beautiful movie. ”

When asked if he would be the killer in his ideal horror project, Giamatti seemed to take it as if he were being asked if he would play Leatherface in a new version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. “ Um… Ha! I don’t think I could do the killer. But I don’t know what I would be. You make a good point, what would I be in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre? I don’t know. I would love to do something… I don’t know if I want to do that exactly, but I like horror. “

You can watch this wonderful red carpet moment play out right here:

Paul Giamatti wants to do more horror and names “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” as his favorite horror movie. https://t.co/cHMWX7HaaB pic.twitter.com/UN7oIrvUDF — Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2024

Horror credits are scarce on Giamatti’s filmography. So far he has done voice work on Rob Zombie’s animated movie The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, worked on the ’90s video game Ripper, and appeared in Don Coscarelli’s John Dies at the End and Luke Scott’s Morgan. He also plays a villain in the second season of the HBO series 30 Coins. He was attached to play Colonel Tom Parker in Coscarelli’s Bubba Ho-Tep prequel Bubba Nosferatu, but that project never made it into production after Bruce Campbell decided not to reprise the role of Elvis Presley.

