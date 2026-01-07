The 2026 SAG Awards, now called the Actor Awards, announce its complete list of nominations

It’s awards season in Hollywood, and today brings another round of nominations to celebrate many of the year’s best performances across a spectrum of entertainment. Behold! The nominations for the 2026 SAG Awards, which are now known as the Actor Awards!

Announced by Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie and Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James, this year’s nominations celebrate excellence in film and television, presented by the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA. Showrunner Jon Brockett and JoBeth Williams, the actress and chair of SAG-AFTRA’s Awards Committee, rebranded the annual ceremony in November, saying the new label is “a perfect next step in the show’s evolution.”

Why did the SAG Awards change its name?

“Since the show started over 30 years ago, our iconic statuette has always been called The Actor, and simply evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” Brockett and Williams said in a joint statement during a Q&A. “We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences — we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show.”

This year, The Actor Awards recognize Hollywood personalities like Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Emma Stone, Wunmi Mosaku, Mia Goth, Teyana Taylor, and more, with films like Sinners, Weapons, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Bugonia, Wicked: For Good, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Blue Moon, and others proudly represented.

The 2026 Actor Awards are set to stream live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 1.

And the 2026 Actors Awards nominees are…

The Motion Picture Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Marty Mauser – “MARTY SUPREME”

LEONARDO DICAPRIO / Bob – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”

ETHAN HAWKE / Lorenz Hart – “BLUE MOON”

MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Smoke/Stack – “SINNERS”

JESSE PLEMONS / Teddy – “BUGONIA”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSIE BUCKLEY / Agnes – “HAMNET”

ROSE BYRNE / Linda – “IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU”

KATE HUDSON / Claire – “SONG SUNG BLUE”

CHASE INFINITI / Willa – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”

EMMA STONE / Michelle – “BUGONIA”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MILES CATON / Sammie Moore – “SINNERS”

BENICIO DEL TORO / Sensei Sergio St. Carlos – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”

JACOB ELORDI / The Creature – “FRANKENSTEIN”

PAUL MESCAL / Will – “HAMNET”

SEAN PENN / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ODESSA A’ZION / Rachel Mizler – “MARTY SUPREME”

ARIANA GRANDE / Glinda – “WICKED: FOR GOOD”

AMY MADIGAN / Gladys – “WEAPONS”

WUNMI MOSAKU / Annie – “SINNERS”

TEYANA TAYLOR / Perfidia – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

FRANKENSTEIN

DAVID BRADLEY / Blind Man

CHRISTIAN CONVERY / Young Victor Frankenstein

CHARLES DANCE / Leopold Frankenstein

JACOB ELORDI / The Creature

MIA GOTH / Elizabeth/Claire Frankenstein

OSCAR ISAAC / Victor Frankenstein

FELIX KAMMERER / William Frankenstein

LARS MIKKELSEN / Capt. Anderson

CHRISTOPH WALTZ / Harlander

HAMNET

JOE ALWYN / Bartholomew

JESSIE BUCKLEY / Agnes

NOAH JUPE / Hamlet

PAUL MESCAL / Will

EMILY WATSON / Mary

MARTY SUPREME

ODESSA A’ZION / Rachel Mizler

SANDRA BERNHARD / Judy

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Marty Mauser

EMORY COHEN / Ira Mizler

FRAN DRESCHER / Rebecca Mauser

ABEL FERRARA / Ezra Mishkin

PENN JILLETTE / Hoff

KOTO KAWAGUCHI / Koto Endo

LUKE MANLEY / Dion Galanis

TYLER OKONMA / Wally

KEVIN O’LEARY / Milton Rockwell

GWYNETH PALTROW / Kay Stone

GÉZA RÖHRIG / Béla Kletzki

LARRY RATSO SLOMAN / Murray Norkin

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

BENICIO DEL TORO / Sensei Sergio St. Carlos

LEONARDO DICAPRIO / Bob

REGINA HALL / Deandra

CHASE INFINITI / Willa

SEAN PENN / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw

TEYANA TAYLOR / Perfidia

SINNERS

MILES CATON / Sammie Moore

BUDDY GUY / Old Sammie

MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Smoke/Stack

JAYME LAWSON / Pearline

DELROY LINDO / Delta Slim

OMAR MILLER / Cornbread

WUNMI MOSAKU / Annie

JACK O’CONNELL / Remmick

HAILEE STEINFELD / Mary

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

FRANKENSTEIN

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

SINNERS

The Television Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JASON BATEMAN / Vince Friedkin – “BLACK RABBIT”

OWEN COOPER / Jamie Miller – “ADOLESCENCE”

STEPHEN GRAHAM / Eddie Miller – “ADOLESCENCE”

CHARLIE HUNNAM / Ed Gein – “MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY”

MATTHEW RHYS / Nile Jarvis – “THE BEAST IN ME”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

CLAIRE DANES / Agatha Wiggs – “THE BEAST IN ME”

ERIN DOHERTY / Briony Ariston – “ADOLESCENCE”

SARAH SNOOK / Marissa Irvine – “ALL HER FAULT”

CHRISTINE TREMARCO / Manda Miller – “ADOLESCENCE”

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Molly – “DYING FOR SEX”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STERLING K. BROWN / Agent Xavier Collins – “PARADISE”

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”

WALTON GOGGINS / Rick Hatchett – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb – “SLOW HORSES”

NOAH WYLE / Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch – “THE PITT”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

BRITT LOWER / Helly – “SEVERANCE”

PARKER POSEY / Victoria Ratliff – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”

RHEA SEEHORN / Carol – “PLURIBUS”

AIMEE LOU WOOD / Chelsea – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

IKE BARINHOLTZ / Sal Saperstein – “THE STUDIO”

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”

SETH ROGEN / Matt Remick – “THE STUDIO”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KATHRYN HAHN / Maya Mason – “THE STUDIO”

CATHERINE O’HARA / Patty Leigh – “THE STUDIO”

JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams – “WEDNESDAY”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

KRISTEN WIIG / Maxine Simmons – “PALM ROYALE”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE DIPLOMAT

ALI AHN / Eidra Park

PENNY DOWNIE / Frances Munning

ROSALINE ELBAY / Nora Koriem

ATO ESSANDOH / Stuart Hayford

DAVID GYASI / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison

RORY KINNEAR / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

NANA MENSAH / Billie Appiah

GRAHAM MILLER / Neil Barrow

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler

RUFUS SEWELL / Hal Wyler

LANDMAN

PAULINA CHÁVEZ / Ariana

MARK COLLIE / Sheriff Walt Joeberg

SAM ELLIOTT / T.L. Norris

COLM FEORE / Nathan

ANDY GARCIA / Gallino

JAMES JORDAN / Dale Bradley

ALI LARTER / Angela Norris

JACOB LOFLAND / Cooper Norris

CALEB MARTIN / Ben “BR” Reynolds

DEMI MOORE / Cami Miller

MICHELLE RANDOLPH / Ainsley Norris

MUSTAFA SPEAKS / Boss

BILLY BOB THORNTON / Tommy Norris

KAYLA WALLACE / Rebecca Falcone

THE PITT

AMIELYNN ABELLERA / Nurse Perlah Alawi

SHABANA AZEEZ / Med Student Victoria Javadi

PATRICK BALL / Dr. Frank Langdon

ISA BRIONES / Dr. Trinity Santos

JALEN THOMAS BROOKS / Nurse Mateo Diaz

TAYLOR DEARDEN / Dr. Mel King

FIONA DOURIF / Dr. Cassie McKay

SUPRIYA GANESH / Dr. Samira Mohan

JOANNA GOING / Theresa Saunders

GERRAN HOWELL / Med Student Dennis Whitaker

MICHAEL HYATT / Gloria

TRACY IFEACHOR / Dr. Heather Collins

KATHERINE LANASA / Charge Nurse Dana Evans

KRYSTEL V. MCNEIL / Kiara Alfaro

BRANDON MENDEZ HOMER / Nurse Donnie Donahue

ALEXANDRA METZ / Dr. Yolanda Garcia

TRACY VILAR / Lupe Perez

KRISTIN VILLANUEVA / Nurse Princess Dela Cruz

NOAH WYLE / Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch

SEVERANCE

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Harmony Cobel

SARAH BOCK / Miss Huang

MICHAEL CHERNUS / Ricken

ZACH CHERRY / Dylan

DICHEN LACHMAN / Ms. Casey

BRITT LOWER / Helly

DARRI ÓLAFSSON / Drummond

ADAM SCOTT / Mark

TRAMELL TILLMAN / Milchick

JEN TULLOCK / Devon

JOHN TURTURRO / Irving

CHRISTOPHER WALKEN / Burt

THE WHITE LOTUS

LESLIE BIBB / Kate Bohr

CARRIE COON / Laurie Duffy

NICHOLAS DUVERNAY / Zion Lindsey

ARNAS FEDARAVIČIUS / Valentin

CHRISTIAN FRIEDEL / Fabian

SCOTT GLENN / Jim Hollinger

WALTON GOGGINS / Rick Hatchett

JON GRIES / Gary/Greg Hunt

DOM HETRAKUL / Pornchai

SARAH CATHERINE HOOK / Piper Ratliff

JASON ISAACS / Timothy Ratliff

YURI KOLOKOLNIKOV / Vlad

JULIAN KOSTOV / Aleksei

CHARLOTTE LE BON / Chloe

LALISA MANOBAL / Mook

MICHELLE MONAGHAN / Jaclyn Lemon

SAM NIVOLA / Lochlan Ratliff

MORGANA O’REILLY / Pam

LEK PATRAVADI / Sritala

SHALINI PEIRIS / Amrita

PARKER POSEY / Victoria Ratliff

SAM ROCKWELL / Frank

NATASHA ROTHWELL / Belinda Lindsey

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER / Saxon Ratliff

TAYME THAPTHIMTHONG / Gaitok

AIMEE LOU WOOD / Chelsea

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues

WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS / Mr. Johnson

JANELLE JAMES / Ava Coleman

CHRIS PERFETTI / Jacob Hill

SHERYL LEE RALPH / Barbara Howard

LISA ANN WALTER / Melissa Schemmenti

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS / Gregory Eddie

THE BEAR

LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus Brooks

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Bettina “Tina” Marrero

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu

ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim

COREY HENDRIX / Gary “Sweeps” Woods

ANDREW LOPEZ / Garrett

MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

OLIVER PLATT / Uncle Jimmy

SARAH RAMOS / Jessica

RICKY STAFFIERI / Theodore Fak

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

HACKS

ROSE ABDOO / Josefina

DAN BUCATINSKY / Rob

CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan

PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels

MARK INDELICATO / Damien

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer

MICHAELA WATKINS / Stacey

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON / Howard Morris

BEANIE FELDSTEIN / Thē

JERMAINE FOWLER / Randall

SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora

JACKIE HOFFMAN / Uma Heller

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

DIANNE WIEST / Rainey

THE STUDIO

IKE BARINHOLTZ / Sal Saperstein

KATHRYN HAHN / Maya Mason

CATHERINE O’HARA / Patty Leigh

SETH ROGEN / Matt Remick

CHASE SUI WONDERS / Quinn Hackett

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

ANDOR

LANDMAN

THE LAST OF US

SQUID GAME

STRANGER THINGS