The 2026 SAG Awards, now called the Actor Awards, announce its complete list of nominations

It’s awards season in Hollywood, and today brings another round of nominations to celebrate many of the year’s best performances across a spectrum of entertainment. Behold! The nominations for the 2026 SAG Awards, which are now known as the Actor Awards!
Announced by Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie and Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James, this year’s nominations celebrate excellence in film and television, presented by the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA. Showrunner Jon Brockett and JoBeth Williams, the actress and chair of SAG-AFTRA’s Awards Committee, rebranded the annual ceremony in November, saying the new label is “a perfect next step in the show’s evolution.”
Why did the SAG Awards change its name?
“Since the show started over 30 years ago, our iconic statuette has always been called The Actor, and simply evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” Brockett and Williams said in a joint statement during a Q&A. “We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences — we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show.”
This year, The Actor Awards recognize Hollywood personalities like Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Emma Stone, Wunmi Mosaku, Mia Goth, Teyana Taylor, and more, with films like Sinners, Weapons, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Bugonia, Wicked: For Good, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Blue Moon, and others proudly represented.
The 2026 Actor Awards are set to stream live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 1.
And the 2026 Actors Awards nominees are…
The Motion Picture Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Marty Mauser – “MARTY SUPREME”
LEONARDO DICAPRIO / Bob – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”
ETHAN HAWKE / Lorenz Hart – “BLUE MOON”
MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Smoke/Stack – “SINNERS”
JESSE PLEMONS / Teddy – “BUGONIA”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JESSIE BUCKLEY / Agnes – “HAMNET”
ROSE BYRNE / Linda – “IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU”
KATE HUDSON / Claire – “SONG SUNG BLUE”
CHASE INFINITI / Willa – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”
EMMA STONE / Michelle – “BUGONIA”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
MILES CATON / Sammie Moore – “SINNERS”
BENICIO DEL TORO / Sensei Sergio St. Carlos – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”
JACOB ELORDI / The Creature – “FRANKENSTEIN”
PAUL MESCAL / Will – “HAMNET”
SEAN PENN / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ODESSA A’ZION / Rachel Mizler – “MARTY SUPREME”
ARIANA GRANDE / Glinda – “WICKED: FOR GOOD”
AMY MADIGAN / Gladys – “WEAPONS”
WUNMI MOSAKU / Annie – “SINNERS”
TEYANA TAYLOR / Perfidia – “ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
FRANKENSTEIN
DAVID BRADLEY / Blind Man
CHRISTIAN CONVERY / Young Victor Frankenstein
CHARLES DANCE / Leopold Frankenstein
JACOB ELORDI / The Creature
MIA GOTH / Elizabeth/Claire Frankenstein
OSCAR ISAAC / Victor Frankenstein
FELIX KAMMERER / William Frankenstein
LARS MIKKELSEN / Capt. Anderson
CHRISTOPH WALTZ / Harlander
HAMNET
JOE ALWYN / Bartholomew
JESSIE BUCKLEY / Agnes
NOAH JUPE / Hamlet
PAUL MESCAL / Will
EMILY WATSON / Mary
MARTY SUPREME
ODESSA A’ZION / Rachel Mizler
SANDRA BERNHARD / Judy
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Marty Mauser
EMORY COHEN / Ira Mizler
FRAN DRESCHER / Rebecca Mauser
ABEL FERRARA / Ezra Mishkin
PENN JILLETTE / Hoff
KOTO KAWAGUCHI / Koto Endo
LUKE MANLEY / Dion Galanis
TYLER OKONMA / Wally
KEVIN O’LEARY / Milton Rockwell
GWYNETH PALTROW / Kay Stone
GÉZA RÖHRIG / Béla Kletzki
LARRY RATSO SLOMAN / Murray Norkin
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
BENICIO DEL TORO / Sensei Sergio St. Carlos
LEONARDO DICAPRIO / Bob
REGINA HALL / Deandra
CHASE INFINITI / Willa
SEAN PENN / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw
TEYANA TAYLOR / Perfidia
SINNERS
MILES CATON / Sammie Moore
BUDDY GUY / Old Sammie
MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Smoke/Stack
JAYME LAWSON / Pearline
DELROY LINDO / Delta Slim
OMAR MILLER / Cornbread
WUNMI MOSAKU / Annie
JACK O’CONNELL / Remmick
HAILEE STEINFELD / Mary
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
F1
FRANKENSTEIN
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
SINNERS
The Television Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JASON BATEMAN / Vince Friedkin – “BLACK RABBIT”
OWEN COOPER / Jamie Miller – “ADOLESCENCE”
STEPHEN GRAHAM / Eddie Miller – “ADOLESCENCE”
CHARLIE HUNNAM / Ed Gein – “MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY”
MATTHEW RHYS / Nile Jarvis – “THE BEAST IN ME”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
CLAIRE DANES / Agatha Wiggs – “THE BEAST IN ME”
ERIN DOHERTY / Briony Ariston – “ADOLESCENCE”
SARAH SNOOK / Marissa Irvine – “ALL HER FAULT”
CHRISTINE TREMARCO / Manda Miller – “ADOLESCENCE”
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Molly – “DYING FOR SEX”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
STERLING K. BROWN / Agent Xavier Collins – “PARADISE”
BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”
WALTON GOGGINS / Rick Hatchett – “THE WHITE LOTUS”
GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb – “SLOW HORSES”
NOAH WYLE / Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch – “THE PITT”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
BRITT LOWER / Helly – “SEVERANCE”
PARKER POSEY / Victoria Ratliff – “THE WHITE LOTUS”
KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”
RHEA SEEHORN / Carol – “PLURIBUS”
AIMEE LOU WOOD / Chelsea – “THE WHITE LOTUS”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
IKE BARINHOLTZ / Sal Saperstein – “THE STUDIO”
ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”
TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”
SETH ROGEN / Matt Remick – “THE STUDIO”
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
KATHRYN HAHN / Maya Mason – “THE STUDIO”
CATHERINE O’HARA / Patty Leigh – “THE STUDIO”
JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams – “WEDNESDAY”
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”
KRISTEN WIIG / Maxine Simmons – “PALM ROYALE”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE DIPLOMAT
ALI AHN / Eidra Park
PENNY DOWNIE / Frances Munning
ROSALINE ELBAY / Nora Koriem
ATO ESSANDOH / Stuart Hayford
DAVID GYASI / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison
RORY KINNEAR / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge
NANA MENSAH / Billie Appiah
GRAHAM MILLER / Neil Barrow
KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler
RUFUS SEWELL / Hal Wyler
LANDMAN
PAULINA CHÁVEZ / Ariana
MARK COLLIE / Sheriff Walt Joeberg
SAM ELLIOTT / T.L. Norris
COLM FEORE / Nathan
ANDY GARCIA / Gallino
JAMES JORDAN / Dale Bradley
ALI LARTER / Angela Norris
JACOB LOFLAND / Cooper Norris
CALEB MARTIN / Ben “BR” Reynolds
DEMI MOORE / Cami Miller
MICHELLE RANDOLPH / Ainsley Norris
MUSTAFA SPEAKS / Boss
BILLY BOB THORNTON / Tommy Norris
KAYLA WALLACE / Rebecca Falcone
THE PITT
AMIELYNN ABELLERA / Nurse Perlah Alawi
SHABANA AZEEZ / Med Student Victoria Javadi
PATRICK BALL / Dr. Frank Langdon
ISA BRIONES / Dr. Trinity Santos
JALEN THOMAS BROOKS / Nurse Mateo Diaz
TAYLOR DEARDEN / Dr. Mel King
FIONA DOURIF / Dr. Cassie McKay
SUPRIYA GANESH / Dr. Samira Mohan
JOANNA GOING / Theresa Saunders
GERRAN HOWELL / Med Student Dennis Whitaker
MICHAEL HYATT / Gloria
TRACY IFEACHOR / Dr. Heather Collins
KATHERINE LANASA / Charge Nurse Dana Evans
KRYSTEL V. MCNEIL / Kiara Alfaro
BRANDON MENDEZ HOMER / Nurse Donnie Donahue
ALEXANDRA METZ / Dr. Yolanda Garcia
TRACY VILAR / Lupe Perez
KRISTIN VILLANUEVA / Nurse Princess Dela Cruz
NOAH WYLE / Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch
SEVERANCE
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Harmony Cobel
SARAH BOCK / Miss Huang
MICHAEL CHERNUS / Ricken
ZACH CHERRY / Dylan
DICHEN LACHMAN / Ms. Casey
BRITT LOWER / Helly
DARRI ÓLAFSSON / Drummond
ADAM SCOTT / Mark
TRAMELL TILLMAN / Milchick
JEN TULLOCK / Devon
JOHN TURTURRO / Irving
CHRISTOPHER WALKEN / Burt
THE WHITE LOTUS
LESLIE BIBB / Kate Bohr
CARRIE COON / Laurie Duffy
NICHOLAS DUVERNAY / Zion Lindsey
ARNAS FEDARAVIČIUS / Valentin
CHRISTIAN FRIEDEL / Fabian
SCOTT GLENN / Jim Hollinger
WALTON GOGGINS / Rick Hatchett
JON GRIES / Gary/Greg Hunt
DOM HETRAKUL / Pornchai
SARAH CATHERINE HOOK / Piper Ratliff
JASON ISAACS / Timothy Ratliff
YURI KOLOKOLNIKOV / Vlad
JULIAN KOSTOV / Aleksei
CHARLOTTE LE BON / Chloe
LALISA MANOBAL / Mook
MICHELLE MONAGHAN / Jaclyn Lemon
SAM NIVOLA / Lochlan Ratliff
MORGANA O’REILLY / Pam
LEK PATRAVADI / Sritala
SHALINI PEIRIS / Amrita
PARKER POSEY / Victoria Ratliff
SAM ROCKWELL / Frank
NATASHA ROTHWELL / Belinda Lindsey
PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER / Saxon Ratliff
TAYME THAPTHIMTHONG / Gaitok
AIMEE LOU WOOD / Chelsea
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues
WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS / Mr. Johnson
JANELLE JAMES / Ava Coleman
CHRIS PERFETTI / Jacob Hill
SHERYL LEE RALPH / Barbara Howard
LISA ANN WALTER / Melissa Schemmenti
TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS / Gregory Eddie
THE BEAR
LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus Brooks
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Bettina “Tina” Marrero
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu
ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim
COREY HENDRIX / Gary “Sweeps” Woods
ANDREW LOPEZ / Garrett
MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak
EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
OLIVER PLATT / Uncle Jimmy
SARAH RAMOS / Jessica
RICKY STAFFIERI / Theodore Fak
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
HACKS
ROSE ABDOO / Josefina
DAN BUCATINSKY / Rob
CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan
PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.
HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels
MARK INDELICATO / Damien
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer
MICHAELA WATKINS / Stacey
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON / Howard Morris
BEANIE FELDSTEIN / Thē
JERMAINE FOWLER / Randall
SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora
JACKIE HOFFMAN / Uma Heller
STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam
DIANNE WIEST / Rainey
THE STUDIO
IKE BARINHOLTZ / Sal Saperstein
KATHRYN HAHN / Maya Mason
CATHERINE O’HARA / Patty Leigh
SETH ROGEN / Matt Remick
CHASE SUI WONDERS / Quinn Hackett
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
ANDOR
LANDMAN
THE LAST OF US
SQUID GAME
STRANGER THINGS
