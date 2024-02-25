SAG Award winners: Murphy, Gladstone, RDJ, and Randolph headed to Oscar victory?

The winners for this year’s SAG Awards have been unveiled, with Oppenheimer taking the guild’s top honor in the film category, while Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph all earned individual statues, putting each as the definitive frontrunner at the Academy Awards next month. On the television front, Succession and The Bear took home their respective ensemble awards. Going into the ceremony, Barbie and Oppenheimer led movies with four nominations apiece, while HBO’s Succession landed five.
Check out the full list of winners from the SAG Awards below:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Guilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – WINNER
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Be Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us – WINNER
The Mandalorian
As actors make up the highest percentage of voting AMPAS members, the SAG Awards tend to be a strong indicator of that season’s winners. In addition to these winners, Barbra Streisand was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. SAG-AFTRA made its biggest headlines last year during its 118-day strike, which, paired with the WGA’s, put Hollywood at a standstill.
What do you think of the SAG Award winners? Will the four core acting categories match up at the Oscars next month?
