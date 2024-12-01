Russell Crowe dug The Fall Guy, says it’s “worth a watch”

One of the more puzzling box office flops of the year was David Leitch’s The Fall Guy. Despite good reviews, and the fact that it paired two Barbenheimer VIP’s, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the movie performed disappointingly at the box office. It only earned about $92 million domestically, a disaster for a movie that cost in the $150 million range. However, folks who saw the movie mostly liked it, and one of them turned out to be a former Ryan Gosling co-star, Russell Crowe.

Posting on X, Gosling’s The Nice Guys co-star wrote, “Have you seen The Fall Guy? It’s a lot of fun. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are great together, lithely pivoting from drama to romance to comedy and back. Worth the watch.”

Crowe and Gosling had high hopes for The Nice Guys, which was an action-comedy they made with Shane Black back in 2016. There was talk of the movie being spun-out into a Lethal Weapon-style action franchise, but the movie performed disappointingly, only earning $62 million worldwide, which isn’t awful as the movie only carried a $50 million budget. As it’s become a cult hit, it likely broke even eventually, although The Fall Guy certainly has more territory to make up in that regard.

It’s definitely nice to see Crowe supporting one of his old co-star’s movies, as The Fall Guy certainly deserved a better fate at the box office. That said, before you pour one out for Gosling or Blunt, know that Gosling already has Project Hail Mary in the works, while Emily Blunt is starring in Spielberg’s new movie. Clearly, the two are doing just fine. As for Crowe, he’s paying the bad guy in Sony’s Spider-Verse entry, Kraven The Hunter, while he’s also getting buzz for his role as Hermann Göring in next year’s Nuremberg.

Do you think Crowe is right about The Fall Guy? Let us know in the comments!