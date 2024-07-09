Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F rises to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 with big debut; does this mean a sequel is on the way?

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is easily the most-watched title of the week on Netflix, which could only mean good things for another sequel.

There was little doubt that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F would enjoy quite the debut on Netflix, with the only question being just how well it would do. Well, Netflix announced today that the long-awaited sequel has debuted at the #1 spot on the English Films List with 41 million views, easily making it the most-watched title of the week.

The #2 spot was filled by the romantic comedy A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron. It had 31.9 million views, nearly 10 million less than Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. I still think this film would have done great in theaters, but what can you do?

Now, what does this mean for another Beverly Hills Cop sequel? It likely confirms that Eddie Murphy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were right to have already started brainstorming ideas. “ They’re developing it, ” Murphy said at last month’s world premiere. “ If it comes together, we’ll be doing another one. ” Bruckheimer confirmed the news, adding, “ We have a couple of stories in mind. ”

The official logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: “ Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. ” In addition to Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F features the return of several original cast members, including Judge Reinhold as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood, John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Det. Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge.

The film is now available to stream on Netflix, so be sure to check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray and let us know what you think of the long-awaited sequel. You can also check out our interview with Eddie Murphy and a sit-down with the rest of the stars of the film, including Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, and more!

What would you like to see in a potential Beverly Hills Cop 5?