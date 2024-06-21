Beverly Hills Cop 5: Eddie Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer already developing a sequel

Just two weeks out from the release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix, Eddie Murphy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are already thinking about Beverly Hills Cop 5.

“ They’re developing it, ” Murphy told Variety at the recent world premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. “ If it comes together, we’ll be doing another one. ” Bruckheimer confirmed the news, adding, “ We have a couple of stories in mind. ” It sounds as though everyone is onboard for another installment, but it will all come down to how this long-awaited fourth movie is received. Our own Chris Bumbray attended the Axel F world premiere and had a blast, so you can expect to see his review right here on JoBlo.com closer to the streaming release of the movie.

Murphy also spoke of the first screening of the original Beverly Hills Cop movie all the way back in 1984 when he thought the movie was going to bomb big time. “ It didn’t go well, ” Murphy said. “ A lot of times at industry screenings they don’t laugh. I thought the movie was going to be horrible. I was with [Murphy’s ‘Trading Places’ director] John Landis and he was like, ‘No, it was great.’ I thought they hated it. Then I went and saw it with a real audience and then I saw the real reaction to it. But the very first time it was scary. “

Just days ago, the actor expressed that he’d be down to return for Beverly Hills Cop 5, but his comments from the premiere indicate that it’s not just a hopeful wish; it’s really happening.

The official logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: “ Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. ” In addition to Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F features the return of several original cast members, including Judge Reinhold as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood, John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Det. Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. The film is slated to be released on Netflix on July 3rd.

Would you be down for Beverly Hills Cop 5?