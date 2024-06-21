We Had a Blast at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Premiere!

photo courtesy of Netflix

A long-time dream of mine came true last night, as I got to attend the world premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley in the most appropriate place of all: Beverly Hills! Indeed, the movie’s premiere took place right across the street from the iconic Beverly Hills police department featured in all three films. We’ll be back with our review of the movie when the embargo breaks closer to the July 3rd release date, but I thought readers might like to take a look at some photos from the event, which had activations and celebrity guests galore.

Axel Foley’s famous Chevy Nova

A rival action franchise star showed up to support Eddie – Bad Boys’ Martin Lawrence!

Our EIC and Serge himself, Bronson Pinchot!

Streaming numbers for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F expected to be high, could we see a fifth Beverly Hills Cop? If it does as well as many are expecting, the 63-year-old Eddie Murphy doesn’t exactly have the 30-year gap that he did between Beverly Hills Cop 3 and Axel F. Instead, he’s ready to take the banana out of the tailpipe and step on it. In the potential for a fifth entry, Murphy stated, “I hope [there is one] because this movie turned out so good, especially if you grew up watching the movie, then you’ll really, really love this new picture.”

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long now, as Axel F is headed to Netflix on July 3rd. Really, though, it is too bad that Axel F won’t be hitting theaters, as it seems to be just the sort of nostalgia jolt that could benefit from that kind of audience. That it comes out just a few weeks after the latest Bad Boys movie — which has pulled in $120 million domestically — offers timing that could have been just the strategy that likely would have paid off at the cinema.

As for what we can expect plot-wise: “Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

Are you excited to see Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F? How do you think it will stack up to the rest of the series? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!