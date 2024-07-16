Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F stays atop the Netflix charts as the sci-fi drama Supacell dominates TV views

Mark Molloy’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is doing the Neutron Dance atop other films in Netflix‘s library for the second consecutive week! According to Netflix, the sequel starring Eddie Murphy in one of his most iconic roles held the top spot on the English Films List with 22.2M views. Nostalgia is mighty when it comes to racking up numbers on Netflix. It helps that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is fun and features a cast of veteran actors reliving the glory days that helped make them household names. Regardless of the reason, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a hit, and Murphy deserves kudos for his efforts to make Axel’s latest case a thrilling revival.

A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, claimed the #2 spot with 11.6M views. The romantic comedy about love, sex, and identity resonates with a broad audience, making the film one of the summer’s coolest places to cool the heels of cinephiles. Other films on Netflix’s Top 10 English Films chart include PAW Patrol: The Movie in the #3 spot with 4.7M views, The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the #5 slot with 4.1M views, Minions at #7 with 3.5M views, Jessica Alba’s Trigger Warning in the #8 spot with 3.3M views, The Boss Baby at #9 with 3.1M views, and Matilda at #10 with 2.9M views.

Topping Netflix’s English TV List is Rapman’s Supacell, with 7.1M views. Supacell focuses on a group of seemingly ordinary Black people from South London, all linked by a genetic history of sickle cell disease and the sudden emergence of superpowers. But things get tricky when courier and new time-traveler Michael (Tosin Cole) teleports into the future and discovers his fiancée Dionne’s (Adebayo Adedayo) life is in danger. To save her, he must find four others with newfound superpowers: Sabrina (Nadine Mills), Rodney (Calvin Demba), Andre (Eric Kofi Abrefa), and Tazer (Josh Tedeku).

