Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – What Did You Think?

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley to help celebrate the 4th of July holiday. He is returning to one of his most legendary roles in Mark Molloy’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which is playing exclusively on Netflix. The previous entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Beverly Hills Cop III, was released in 1994 and received mixed reviews. In the latest chapter of the Axel Foley saga, Detroit’s finest ditches the rickety rides of Wonder World to return to the streets of Beverly Hills after his daughter, Jane Saunders, is threatened.

Releasing the day before illegal fireworks hit the sky and hot dogs plump on grills, reviews say Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a great way to pre-game for the patriot holiday, with Murphy slipping back into the iconic role like a glove. JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, traveled to California for the Axel F press junket, which included a film screening and interviews with the cast. Bumbray immensely enjoyed the film, giving it an 8/10 in his detailed review. He says that while the sequel doesn’t hit all the marks and staples of a classic Beverly Hills Cop movie, Axel F is more of what fans of the first two films crave.

The official logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.” In addition to Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F features the return of several original cast members, including Judge Reinhold as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood, John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Det. Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. The film is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

