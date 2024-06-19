Eddie Murphy says he’d be up for Beverly Hills Cop 5 because the newest film in the franchise is so good

Eddie Murphy says he’d reprise his role as Axel Foley for Beverly Hills Cop 5 because he thinks the latest sequel is that good.

The latest installment of Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, doesn’t come to Netflix until July 3. Still, Murphy is already discussing the possibility of a Beverly Hills Cop 5. Speaking with Today about Axel Foley’s return to screens, Murphy said he’s not opposed to playing the character again if the story is there.

When asked about playing the wise-cracking, case-solving Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 5, Eddie Murphy said, “I hope so because this movie turned out so good, especially if you grew up watching the movie, then you’ll really, really love this new picture.”

Speaking about Axel Foley’s appeal, Murphy says the trick to his lasting popularity is that he has something for everyone to relate to. “Axel is the everyman. He’s not a superhero or super cop. He’s the everyman that rises to the occasion. I think that’s why people like him. And, more than anything, he’s funny.”

Mark Molloy directs Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F from a story by Will Beall. Beall co-wrote the screenplay with Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, based on characters created by Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie Jr. In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Beverly Hills Cop alums Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot return to help Axel raise hell in Beverly Hills, with Kevin Bacon bringing heat as the film’s villain. So far, Ronny Cox is sitting this one out. Despite being eighty-four, Cox is still active, recently appearing in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. He also contributed a vocal performance to the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

I’ll need to see Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F before I can say the world needs a Beverly Hills Cop 5. Still, if Murphy is this excited about the upcoming sequel and is willing to make another, that’s a promising prospect.