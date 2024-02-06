The Pickup: Andrew Dice Clay joins Eddie Murphy in the upcoming Tim Story-directed heist comedy

Hickory-dickory-dock, the Dice Man is teaming up with Eddie Murphy for a heist comedy, eliciting excitement and shock. Andrew Dice Clay (A Star Is BornWarrior StrongPam & Tommy) is bringing his signature comedy brand to The Pickup, an upcoming film directed by Tim Story (The BlackeningBarbershopFantastic Four) for Amazon MGM Studios.

Written by Matt Mider (Gentlemen LobstersThe Package) and Kevin Burrows (The PackageThe Croods), The Pickup also stars Pete Davidson (The King of Staten IslandThe Suicide Squad) and Keke Palmer (NopeHustlers), with the project angling for a Prime Video release in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Plot details remain a mystery, though with Clay and Murphy at the wheel, The Pickup is sure to entertain.

In addition to his directorial duties, Story produces through his The Story Company banner, with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox, and Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster via Eddie Murphy Productions. The Story Company’s Vicky Mara Story, Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein, Kevin Burrows, Ross Fanger, and Matt Mider executive produce.

Many know Andrew Dice Clay as the foul-mouthed comedian of the 1980s. I remember watching Clay reciting naughty nursery rhymes on stage, thinking, “Wow! I should not be hearing these sorts of things right now. Even I know I am far too young.” Despite my living a taboo by watching Clay do his thing, his rise to fame in the era of big hair, leather jackets, and goomba comedy was meteoric. He’d easily sell out world-famous venues like Madison Square Garden while releasing one platinum record after the next. He was a king of the comedy stage with specials for HBO and Showtime, earning himself the reputation of being a ratings darling.

In addition to his comedy chops, Andrew Dice Clay is a solid actor with several character roles. He appears in films like The Adventures of Ford FairlaneBlue JasmineA Star Is Born, and Warrior Strong, with roles in VinylGravesendThe BlacklistEntourage, and Pam & Tommy, bringing him to the small screen.

