Bloat trailer: Ben McKenzie, Bojana Novakovic Japanese horror film gets a March release

A trailer has been released for Bloat, a Screenlife horror film starring Ben McKenzie and Bojana Novakovic

By

Nearly three years have gone by since we heard that Ben McKenzie (Gotham) and Bojana Novakovic (Beyond Skyline) were the stars of the Japanese horror film Bloat, which had already started filming at that time. Now, Bloat is finally ready to make its way out into the world, as it’s set to receive a theatrical, on demand, and digital release on March 7th. Although with the release date announcement comes the unveiling of a trailer, which can be seen in the embed above.

Written and directed by Tokyo-based filmmaker Pablo Absento, Bloat is a co-production between Timur Bekmambetov‘s company Bazelevs, the Russian streaming service Okko, French production and sales company Pulsar Content, and Japanese production company flag Co., Ltd. Filming took place in New York and Japan. Bloat does indeed use Bekmambetov’s Screenlife filmmaking technique, “in which the story unfolds on the screens of the devices used by the movie’s characters.” So this is something along the lines of UnfriendedSearching, etc.

Bloat tells the story of a military officer stationed in Turkey while his wife is vacationing in Japan with their kids. During the stay, their younger son almost drowns in a lake. Soon after the accident, the parents realize that something is wrong with their boy. Sawyer Jones (Antlers) and Malcolm Fuller (New Amsterdam) are also in the cast.

McKenzie and Absento produced the film with Bekmambetov, Maria Zatulovskaya, and Anna Shalashina of Bazelevs; Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett of Pulsar Content; Hiroko Oda of flag Co., Ltd; and Dzhanik Fayziev of Okko. The Fantasia Film Festival’s artistic director Mitch Davis and Aleksandr Fomin serve as associate producers.

Bloat earned an R rating from the Motion Picture Association for language and some violent content.

This marks the feature directorial debut of Absento, who previously directed the short films Call My Name, Shi, and Slit. Variety noted that she has also directed several episodes of SMA Horror (Smartphone Horror), a series produced by Takashi Shimizu, the creator of the Ju-on / Grudge franchise.

What did you think of the Bloat trailer? Will you be watching this movie in March? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Director Fede Alvarez has had to address a rumor about a de-aged Ripley showing up in his Alien: Romulus sequel
Fede Alvarez addresses rumor about Ripley returning in Alien: Romulus sequel
A trailer has been released for Bloat, a Screenlife horror film starring Ben McKenzie and Bojana Novakovic
Bloat trailer: Ben McKenzie, Bojana Novakovic Japanese horror film gets a March release
The Sadness director Rob Jabbaz is set to take the helm of the Garth Ennis horror comic adaptation Crossed
Crossed: Rob Jabbaz to direct Garth Ennis horror comic adaptation
Margaret Qualley is working on her British accent in preparation for the psychological thriller Victorian Psycho
Margaret Qualley is working on her British accent for Victorian Psycho
View All

About the Author

16695 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Ben McKenzie News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles