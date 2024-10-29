Blood Saga book digs into the film Repo! The Genetic Opera

Back in 2008, director Darren Lynn Bousman brought us the rock opera horror film Repo! The Genetic Opera (watch it HERE) – and now, 1984 Publishing has announced that they’ll be releasing the book Blood Saga: Dissecting the Cult Film Repo! The Genetic Opera by author Staci Layne Wilson on November 26th.

Based on the stage show (originally known as The Necromerchant’s Debt) by Terrance Zdunich and Darren Smith, Repo! The Genetic Opera was scripted by Zdunich and Bousman. The film has the following synopsis: In the mid-21st century, an epidemic of organ failures leads to the rise of GeneCo., a company providing transplants at a great price. Those who miss their payments become targets of GeneCo. mercenaries, who repossess the organs. In a world of drug addiction and legalized murder, a sheltered youth seeks a cure for her rare disease as well as information about her family’s mysterious history. Her questions are answered at “The Genetic Opera.”

Alexa Vega, Paul Sorvino, Anthony Stewart Head, Sarah Brightman, Paris Hilton, Bill Moseley, Nivek Ogre, Terrance Zdunich, and Sarah Power star.

Here’s the description of Blood Saga: Dissecting the Cult Film Repo! The Genetic Opera: Blood Saga offers an unparalleled look at the cult classic that merged sci-fi, horror, and rock opera. Celebrated writer Staci Layne Wilson goes behind the scenes into the dark and dazzling world of Repo! The Genetic Opera like never before, revealing the development and making of the movie, its immediate aftermath, and the expanding fandom since its debut. This hardbound Repo! compendium includes interviews with much of the cast and crew, sixteen pages of production and promotional images, and takes readers to on-set experiences, premieres, and Repo! fan events. Wilson’s interviews include director Darren Lynn Bousman, screenwriter Darren Smith, and current and historical interviews with cast members Paris Hilton, Sarah Brightman, Alexa Vera, Bill Moseley, Ogre (of Skinny Puppy), and more. When the film debuted in 2008, it was frequently disregarded by film reviewers. The New York Times, for example, said that “Darren Lynn Bousman, the director of several Saw sequels, has devised an excruciating new torture with Repo! The Genetic Opera.” But fans saw something completely different. The film’s unique blend of rocky opera, body horror, black comedy, and societal commentary was seemingly ahead of its time. Repo! The Genetic Opera is now discussed more than when it was initially released, and continues to resonate in the same pattern as the original 1975 classic midnight musical-comedy-horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Wilson provided the following statement: “ I never got into The Rocky Horror Picture Show phenomenon, so for me, Repo! was my first real-time experience with a devoted community of fans who were affected by a film as a collective soul. From that first day on the set in Toronto, Canada, as a member of the press, I knew that Repo! was something special and wholly unique. There’s not only the amazing cast and incredible songs, but the enthusiasm and passion of the filmmakers was infectious (pun intended). “

Copies of Blood Saga: Dissecting the Cult Film Repo! The Genetic Opera can be pre-ordered through the 1984 Publishing website and are going for the price of $12. Signed copies are available at Dark Delicacies in Los Angeles. A press release notes that the book will also be available at local bookstores, Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the US, Amazon in the UK and Canada, and more. Wholesale inquiries can be made to Consortium, Ingram (UK and US), PGC (Canada), and Baker & Taylor.

Are you a fan of Repo! The Genetic Opera, and will you be buying a copy of the Blood Saga book? Let us know by leaving a comment below.