Bruce Campbell doesn’t love horror movies, calls the ’80s “soulless”

Despite making a name for himself in ’80s horror, cult favorite Bruce Campbell says he isn’t really a fan of either.

By
bruce campbell horror

The Evil Dead movies remain some of the greatest cult horror flicks ever. And a lot of that has to do with its star, Bruce Campbell. Yet, while he has remained a staple in the horror genre for decades now, Bruce Campbell is now aiming his boomstick right at it.

Speaking with the New York Post, Bruce Campbell said he doesn’t get as much enjoyment out of horror flicks as you might expect, although the right ones will trigger a reaction that is unmatched on the big screen. “I am not a huge fan of it myself. But what I like is that it’s one of the few genres that gets a visceral reaction from the crowd. Someone watches a drama, they’re eating popcorn, their face isn’t changing – maybe a couple of tears. Horror movies, they’re jumping out of their seats. You want the popcorn to go airborne, you know?…As a presenter, actor, filmmaker, that’s what you want. You want to get the audience engaged. So that’s the fun of horror.” Campbell added that he’s glad to see that horror has hit the mainstream with a stronger force now, as it was often the scapegoat for – well, pretty much anything – in the ‘80s. Well, there go any fantasies you might have of inviting Bruce Campbell to your horror movie marathon…

Of course, Bruce Campbell made his bones in the horror genre, coming up alongside good pal Sam Raimi courtesy of the Evil Dead movies in the early ‘80s. And what’s a better pairing for genre fans than horror and the ‘80s? But as it turns out, Campbell isn’t that wild about that decade, either…“You can shove the ’80s as far as I’m concerned…I thought it was a pretty weird repressed decade. You can have the hairstyles…I thought the ’80s were kind of soulless. That was a big cocaine decade, too, and cocaine is a soulless drug. So it was a weird decade, lots of repression and then lots of rebellion, which may have led into this satanic panic. Whenever you have a very closed-in society, you’re going to have your rebels.” Notably, when Bruce Campbell named his five favorite horror movies ever, none of them were from the ‘80s, with films like Night of the Living Dead and The Sixth Sense making the cut.

Outside of The Evil Dead franchise, what is your favorite Bruce Campbell performance in a horror movie?

Source: New York Post
Tags:
icon More Horror Movie News
Alicia Silverstone has joined Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Save the Green Planet remake
Bugonia: Alicia Silverstone joins Yorgos Lanthimos’ Save the Green Planet remake
bruce campbell horror
Bruce Campbell doesn’t love horror movies, calls the ’80s “soulless”
Over the years we have heard of several potential Rob Zombie movies that remain unmade... but they're Rob Zombie Movies We Want To See!
Unmade Rob Zombie Movies We Want To See
John Carpenter's comic book company is releasing a graphic novel adaptation of George A. Romero's The Amusement Park
George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park inspires a John Carpenter Presents graphic novel
View All

About the Author

2234 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Bruce Campbell News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles