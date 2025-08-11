Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Hulu Reboot

What Do We Know About the upcoming reboot of the classic horror series Buffy the Vampire Slayer? More than you may think. The new take on Joss Whedon’s classic vampire series has been gaining momentum with many announcements related to casting, plot, and more. With news dropping regularly, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the Buffy reboot.

Sarah Michelle Gellar will reprise her role as Buffy Summers.

The actress permanently associated with the title role from the long-running WB/CW series that bore her character’s name is a prominent member of the reboot’s cast. In addition to serving as executive producer, Gellar will ensure the legacy of the original series is respected in the new iteration. Gellar took to Instagram and shared a post from the table read for the series, saying, “I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I were sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.”

Ryan Kiera Armstrong will play Nova, the lead Slayer.

While Buffy herself will appear in a recurring capacity, the new lead character is tentatively named Nova and will be portrayed by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Nova is described as a cerebral sixteen-year-old and a bit of a loner. Armstrong posted her casting news on Instagram by saying “i’m so beyond thankful and excited to share that i am going to be apart of the BTVS universe!!! i am so excited for this journey with you @sarahmgellar i am in awe of you. … i’m still in so much shock and disbelief.”

Additional cast have been announced, including a Severance star.

In July 2025, more cast members were announced in supporting roles, including Sarah Bock as Gracie. Bock recently appeared in Severance’s second season. Jack Cutmore-Scott, recently of Oppenheimer and the Frasier reboot, has been cast as Mr. Burke. Could this be the successor to Giles? Other cast announcements include Faly Rakotohavana as Hugo, Ava Jean as Larkin, and Daniel Di Tomasso as Abe.

Oscar winner Chloe Zhao pitched the series to Gellar and is directing.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker of Nomadland may have seemed an odd choice to helm Marvel Studios’ Eternals. However, having her join the small screen reboot of a horror genre teen series is even more intriguing. Zhao will also serve as co-executive producer of the new Buffy. It remains to be seen whether Zhao will helm all series episodes or just the first one. Gellar explained it was Zhao who convinced her to reboot Buffy and said, “Every pitch I heard was just like, ‘Let’s just do Buffy again,'” she said in an interview with Elite Daily. “Why? But the passion that [Zhao] came to me with, what she wanted to do with the show and the character, and why Buffy is needed now — it was the first time where I thought, ‘OK, there’s a reason.'”

Dolly Parton is back as executive producer.

You may not know this fun trivia, but music icon Dolly Parton was key in getting the original Buffy on the air. Parton supported the project through her production company from day one and is back to help the new series reach a new generation of fans. Other behind-the-scenes talent includes executive producers Nora Zuckerman and Lili Zuckerman, and original series executive producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, and Kaz Kuzui.

Charisma Carpenter and other legacy cast members may return.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been vocal about bringing as many original characters from the classic series as possible, even those who have died. Gellar said in an interview, “We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will also have to be made for new stories.” Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy and its spin-off Angel, has been vocal about returning to give her character a fitting conclusion, something she feels she lacked in the Angel finale. It remains to be seen who else will return, but Alyson Hannigan has posted cryptic messages that may point to Willow’s return. It remains to be seen who else will be back, but Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, Emma Caulfield, Juliet Landau, James Marsters, Amber Benson, and more could all return in some capacity. It remains to be seen if Eliza Dushku, who has retired from acting, or Nicholas Brendon, who has legal issues, would return.

The new Buffy will be closer to the early seasons of the original series.

The last years of Buffy got pretty dark as the teen cast got older and the stakes increased. Gellar has promised that the new series will be lighter in tone and style, while it will address the same themes but through a modern lens. With Zhao aboard with a vision for the series, it could mean we are in for a unique take on the Buffy formula.

Children of original cast members have auditioned for the new series.

We do not know exactly who the offspring who tried out for the new Buffy series are, but Gellar said that during the audition process, she met with many children of talent who appeared in the original run of Buffy. Maybe this could find some actors playing the kids of original series characters as lovely easter eggs.

Joss Whedon will not have any involvement.

Despite creating the 1992 film starring Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry before turning it into the 1997 series that ran for seven seasons, countless collaborators have accused Joss Whedon of workplace harassment. After helming the first two Avengers films, Whedon has not directed anything since he took over 2017’s Justice League from Zack Snyder. With multiple Buffy actors sharing their own harassment experiences, there has been zero consideration regarding Whedon being involved with the new series. No official comments have been made on whether he will receive credit on the new series.

The series will pay tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

While the details are unknown, the untimely passing of the actress who played Buffy’s younger sister, Dawn, will be addressed in some way on the series. Gellar said they will find a way to honor the late actor in the new series.

When will we see it?

Production is expected to kick off later in 2025, which could mean the series may hit Hulu as early as Spring 2026. Special effects are likely to take a good amount of post-production time, and the episode count for the new series is unknown. Therefore, the exact date when Buffy will debut on Hulu is up in the air.

