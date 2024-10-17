George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park inspires a John Carpenter Presents graphic novel

A few years ago, George A. Romero‘s long lost 1973 film The Amusement Park was released through the Shudder streaming service in North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. It was then given a Blu-ray release. Now, our friends at Bloody Disgusting have revealed that The Amusement Park is getting a graphic novel adaptation that Storm King Comics will be releasing as part of their John Carpenter Presents line! The graphic novel’s full title is John Carpenter Presents George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park , and it’s “an all-new artistic interpretation of the unique film.”

Romero was hired to make The Amusement Park by the Lutheran Society, and it was meant to be a TV PSA on elder abuse. The film was shelved when the Lutheran Society saw how strange and disturbing it was, but thankfully Romero’s fans have the opportunity to watch it now, fifty years later. The film stars Lincoln Maazel of Romero’s Martin as an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.

Writer Jeff Whitehead and illustrator Ryan Carr have worked together to make John Carpenter Presents George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park a visually stunning interpretation of the film came to life on the page. This project was developed at the George A. Romero Foundation, and the Foundation brought it to John Carpenter and Sandy King at Storm King Comics when they were seeking distribution. In the graphic novel, an impatient businessman in his 20s meets an elderly man who spins a fantastic tale about a long-gone amusement park. As the conversation continues, the younger man is disturbed to learn the story of an elderly man eager to recapture the memories of youth. Instead of pleasant memories, however, this trip to the amusement park becomes a surreal microcosm of aging and its inherent challenges as bodies and minds begin to break down. The old man finds himself abused, pushed into a horrifying series of attractions that mimic the later stages of life. Increasingly battered both mentally and physically, the man realizes he is trapped in a loop, force to relive the harrowing experience over and over. And the young man, William Lincoln, soon discovers that he and the old man have much more in common than they suspect.

Carpenter provided the following statement: “ George A. Romero’s films are legendary. They already were legendary when I was just a student, and The Amusement Park has a fascinating history. This is a project that’s so important to his legacy as a filmmaker, so I’m glad to lend my name to it. “

King added, “ John and George often talked about ways they might collaborate, and this project felt like a fantastic opportunity. We’re really happy to come together for this project, which represents George Romero’s vision through and through, filtered through the artistic lens of Ryan and Jeff. “

Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, founder and president of The GARF, had this to say: “ The Amusement Park holds a special place in George’s body of work because it tackles such a deeply human issue—ageism—through the lens of horror. Adapting it into a graphic novel allows us to bring his unique vision to a whole new audience. We are thrilled to collaborate with John Carpenter and Storm King Comics on this project, which honors George’s legacy in such a meaningful way. “

John Carpenter Presents George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park will make its debut online and in comic stores on May 7, 2025. It will then be available through booksellers on May 20th.

This announcement isn’t the only honor Romero has received this month, as last weekend, the NYC Department of Transportation and City Council member Amanda Farias teamed up to co-name a street in the Bronx after him. The co-naming ceremony took place on the northeast corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Metropolitan Oval in Parkschester, where Romero grew up. That intersection is now known as George A. Romero Way. Farias said, “ George Romero’s legacy goes beyond film; he influenced generations of filmmakers and sparked meaningful conversations about societal issues. It is an honor to recognize his roots here in Parkchester and ensure his contributions to cinema and culture are forever remembered. “

