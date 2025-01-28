The Silence of the Lambs, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Midsommar, My Bloody Valentine, and Shaun of the Dead return to Cinemark theatres

The Valentine’s Day-set slasher movie Heart Eyes is set to reach theatres on February 7th – but that’s not the only horror movie that Cinemark theatres will be celebrating the holiday with. The cinema chain has revealed that they’ll be running a series called “Love You to Death” from February 1st through the 5th, bringing The Silence of the Lambs, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Midsommar, the 1981 slasher classic My Bloody Valentine, and Shaun of the Dead back to the big screen!

On the Love You to Death page, Cinemark writes, “ Got a bleeding heart for horror? Our lineup of frightful flicks is swoon-worthy, with plenty of tortured love—and actual torture—to satisfy the most die-hard fans. “

The Silence of the Lambs will be showing in Cinemark theatres on February 1st. Directed by Jonathan Demme from a screenplay by Ted Tally and based on a novel by Thomas Harris, the film has the following synopsis: FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is sent to interview imprisoned killer Dr. Hannibal “The Cannibal” Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). She hopes he might reveal information about another crazed killer known only as “Buffalo Bill” (Ted Levine), who is abducting young women, starving them, and then killing them. Lecter’s brilliant mind is intrigued by the beautiful Starling, and he begins giving her mystifying clues which could be helpful or merely a game. The terror builds as “Buffalo Bill” grabs another victim and the countdown to death begins again. Finding the madman means Starling must get inside Lecter’s mind. To stop the killer, she must enter a terrifying race against death.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola from a screenplay by James V. Hart and based on Bram Stoker’s novel, Bram Stoker’s Dracula has the following synopsis: Count Dracula (Gary Oldman), a 15th-century prince, is condemned to live off the blood of the living for eternity. Young lawyer Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) is sent to Dracula’s castle to finalize a land deal, but when the Count sees a photo of Harker’s fiancée, Mina (Winona Ryder), the spitting image of his dead wife, he imprisons him and sets off for London to track her down. This one will be showing in Cinemark theatres on February 2nd.

Writer/director Ari Aster’s Midsommar reaches Cinemark theatres on February 3rd. The synopsis: Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing.

Directed by George Mihalka from a screenplay by John Beaird (and a story by Stephen Miller), My Bloody Valentine is the one I would most like to catch on the big screen. The synopsis: Twenty years ago, a tragic accident in a mine on St. Valentine’s Day took the lives of five miners. The disaster occurred while supervisors left their posts to attend the town’s annual Valentine’s Day dance. The only survivor, Harry Warden, was confined to a mental institution after the ordeal. On the disaster’s first anniversary, he returned to the town for bloody revenge. That was nineteen years ago, and memories have dimmed. Young lovers T.J. (Paul Kelman) and Sarah (Lori Hallier) and friend Axel (Neil Affleck) are among the townspeople attending another Valentine’s party. Then, a box of Valentine candy arrives, containing an ominous message and a blood-soaked heart. Before the night is over, terror will strike again and again and again… It will be showing at Cinemark theatres on February 4th.

Shaun of the Dead has the following synopsis: Shaun (Simon Pegg) is a 30-something loser with a dull, easy existence. When he’s not working at the electronics store, he lives with his slovenly best friend, Ed (Nick Frost), in a small flat on the outskirts of London. The only unpredictable element in his life is his girlfriend, Liz (Kate Ashfield), who wishes desperately for Shaun to grow up and be a man. When the town is inexplicably overrun with zombies, Shaun must rise to the occasion and protect both Liz and his mother (Penelope Wilton). Edgar Wright directed the film, which will be showing at Cinemark theatres on February 5th, from a script he wrote with Pegg.

What do you think of Cinemark’s “Love You to Death” series? Will you be catching any of these movies on the big screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.