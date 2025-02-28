A Crazy Rich Asians TV series is opening its doors on a development room with Adele Lim, Jon M. Chu, & Kevin Kwan at the helm

After suggesting the “bar is too high” for a Crazy Rich Asians sequel, Jon M. Chu, Adele Lim, and Kevin Kwan are breaking ground on a development room for a Crazy Rich Asians TV series at Max. Lim leads the initiative as the project’s executive producer, writer, and showrunner. Lim co-wrote the screenplay for Crazy Rich Asians alongside Peter Chiarelli. The charming 2018 comedy won several awards in many ceremonies despite being snubbed by the Academy in every category. The film became a roaring success with audiences and helped boost the visibility of Asian-led cinema in the United States.

Max’s Crazy Rich Asians TV series finds Lim executive producing with Wicked director Jon M. Chu, who directed the original film starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Jimmy O. Yang, and more. Crazy Rich Asians follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. Not only is he the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) taking aim.

According to sources close to Deadline, there have been “unofficial conversations” about original cast members possibly returning. However, the project lacks creative direction, so we can only assume primary players would be necessary to carry the story. Deadline‘s sources also say the Crazy Rich Asians TV series does not replace plans for the long-gestating sequel to the 2018 film. We know the TV series will take inspiration from Kwan’s book series, including China Rich Girlfriend, Rich People Problems and Lies and Weddings.

Unsurprisingly, I loved Crazy Rich Asians when it debuted in 2018. It’s a delightful romantic comedy with a killer cast that will leave you in stitches. I’m glad to see Max is bringing Kwan’s beloved property back for a TV series, and there are still plans for a sequel to the original film.