Creepshow Cancelled At Shudder After Four Seasons

We haven’t heard much about Creepshow since it’s fourth season aired back in October of 2023 but unfortunately today that dry spell ends as Shudder has sadly cancelled the TV series. While Shudder still hasn’t officially announced the show’s end, a source close to production has said that the series was always intended to just be four seasons. Whether that’s true or not, or just PR, will be up to you. But I know I’m sad to see this show go, as it featured many fun stories that I always looked forward to. Though fans of Greg Nicotero (who was an executive producer and many time director on the show) have his new Shudder project, a reality competition show called Guts and Glory to look forward to on September 9th . Can’t say I’m into reality TV but it’s an interesting enough concept, and reminds me a bit of the days when Sci Fi Channel would have stuff like this.

But all is not lost as the four seasons will be released on a Complete Series Blu-Ray Box Set! This will include all 23 episodes, as well as the two Specials. While we do seem to be missing out on commentary tracks (a favorite of mine) the collection does include Cast and Crew Interviews, Behind the Scenes Featurettes, Photo Galleries as well as a Comic Art Bookle t. So there’s plenty of cool features here. And check out that snazzy case below!

For those that don’t remember, Creepshow is “ Based on the iconic 1982 horror film from Stephen King and George A. Romero, Creepshow is an anthology horror series featuring famous faces and filmmakers from the genre and beyond. Led by Greg Nicotero, this series brings the scariest stories to life in an homage to the classic horror comic books of yesteryear. “

While the show wasn’t always perfect, it was really nice to have an anthology series that featured so many horror greats, and served as an outlet for directors like Joe Lynch, David Bruckner and even Nicotero himself. We also had fun stories from the likes of Stephen King, Joe Hill, Dana Gould, John Esposito, and Daniel Kraus. Plus an absolutely insane cast that included Adrienne Barbeau, Kiefer Sutherland, Giancarlo Esposito, Barbara Crampton, Tom Atkins, Michael Rooker, Jeffrey Combs, Molly Ringwald, David Arquette, and so many more. It’s a show that will truly be missed.

Just like the recently announced Shudder Anniversary Boxset, you can pick up Creepshow Complete Series on November 11th!