Cyborg (1989) Revisited – Sci-Fi Action Movie Review

It’s time for a new episode of our series Revisited , and with this one we’re looking back at a cult classic sci-fi action movie: Cyborg from 1989 (watch it HERE), a project that teamed the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme with late, great B-movie maker Albert Pyun. You can hear all about the result of their collaboration by checking out the video embedded above.

Pyun directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Daniel Hubbard-Smith. The film has the following synopsis: In a future beset by chaos and violence, mercenary Gibson Rickenbacker is charged with a mission that could change everything: protecting beautiful cyborg Pearl Prophet. She holds the cure for a deadly disease that could destroy humanity, and must get it to scientists in Atlanta. But warlord Fender Tremelo, fearing that his power will be undercut by peace, intends to make sure she never reaches her destination.

Van Damme is joined in the cast by Deborah Richter, Vincent Klyn, Dayle Haddon, Alex Daniels, Blaise Loong, Ralf Möller, Haley Peterson, Terrie Batson, and Jackson ‘Rock’ Pinckney.

The Cyborg episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Cyborg? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Two previous episodes of Revisited can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!