Netflix reportedly really wants David Fincher to helm the Squid Game: America spin-off

Squid Game fans will be eating good this Christmas, as last month, a teaser trailer was released for season 2 of the hit Korean show. The first season was a juggernaut for Netflix and the streaming platform is understandably eager to continue in the Squid Game franchise. Hwang Dong-hyuk recently let it be known that Squid Game will be wrapping up with season 3, so we have more episodes to look forward to beyond season 2. In addition, Netflix is also moving forward with a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series in which 456 players compete for a US$4.56 million cash prize by competing in challenges based on those in the series.

What’s On Netflix is now reporting that Netflix is extremely interested in hiring David Fincher to be heavily involved with an English-language spin-off, tentatively titled Squid Game: America. While there hasn’t been confirmation whether Squid Game: America will be a closely tied spin-off, it is expected the project will more likely be part of the original Squid Game world rather than an out-and-out remake. According to rumor podcast TheInSneider, “Netflix is courting DAVID FINCHER to produce and direct an American take on SQUID GAME. No idea whether he’s engaging, but they want him to tackle this project BADLY, per multiple sources.” It is also being said that Dennis Kelly, a British writer and producer, who is best known for stage plays Debris and Utopia and movies like Matilda the Musical and Black Sea, will be set to write the project.

Meanwhile, Squid Game season 2 has the following synopsis: Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles from the first season. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.