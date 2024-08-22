Jack Huston’s Day of the Fight trailer featuring Steve Buscemi and Ron Perlman packs an emotional gut punch as the film lands distribution

Is Jack Huston about to give Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky a run for its money? What is this blasphemy upon which I speak? I’m talking about Jack Huston’s Day of the Fight, an upcoming underdog film packing a lot of heart that Falling Forward Films recently picked up for distribution. Today’s Day of the Fight trailer introduces Jack Huston’s directorial debut and what looks like a powerhouse performance from Michael Pitt (Funny Games, Seven Psychopaths, Reptile).

Today’s Day of the Fight trailer presents Huston’s black-and-white indie film about a once-renowned boxer on a redemptive journey through his past and present. The film chronicles the boxer’s arc from his first fight to his release from prison and beyond. Judges are already eyeing Day of the Fight for awards consideration. Joining Michael Pitt in the film are Nicolette Robinson, Ron Perlman, John Magaro, Anatol Yuse, and Steve Buscemi as primary cast members. Additionally, Cousin Vinny himself, Joe Pesci, is coming out of retirement for a limited but stirring role.

If Jack Huston’s Day of the Fight trailer is any indication, he’s got a great eye for detail and gets to the heart of his characters. Pitt plays Mike Flannigan in the film, a boxer struggling with a lifetime of bold decisions and an uncertain future that places the well-being of himself and his family on a thin line.

Jack Huston’s latest acting gig is for Amazon’s Expats miniseries, which looks at the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong. Created by Lulu Wang, Expats stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, Tiana Gowen, Bodhi del Rosario, and more.

Is there room in Hollywood for another underdog boxer drama? I’ll tell you that nothing can touch Stallone’s Rocky, but indeed, there’s room in the ring for Huston’s film to connect with audiences and have a lasting impact. We’ll be curious to see if Day of the Fight lands awards consideration and look forward to seeing who else is lining up to fight for the prize. Are you interested in learning more about Day of the Fight? Let us know in the comments section below.