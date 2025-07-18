Deep Blue Sea (1999) – What Happened to This Horror Movie?

A new episode of the What Happened to This Horror Movie? video series has just arrived online, and in this one we’re looking back at the 1999 shark thriller Deep Blue Sea (watch it HERE). To hear all about it, check out the video embedded above!

Directed by Renny Harlin from a screenplay by Duncan Kennedy, Donna Powers, and Wayne Powers, Deep Blue Sea has the following synopsis: On an island research facility, Dr. Susan McAlester is harvesting the brain tissue of DNA-altered sharks as a possible cure for Alzheimer’s disease. When the facility’s backers send an executive to investigate the experiments, a routine procedure goes awry and a shark starts attacking the researchers. Now, with sharks outnumbering their human captors, McAlester and her team must figure out a way to stop them from escaping to the ocean and breeding. The film stars Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows, Jacqueline McKenzie, Michael Rapaport, Stellan Skarsgård, Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J, and Aida Turturro.

This is what the What Happened to This Horror Movie series is all about: Hollywood has had its fair share of historically troubled productions. Whether it was casting changes, actor deaths, fired directors, in-production rewrites, constant delays, budget cuts or studio edits, these films had every intention to be a blockbuster, but were beset with unforeseen disasters. Sometimes huge hits, sometimes box office bombs. Either way, we have to ask: What Happened To This Horror Movie?

The Deep Blue Sea episode of What Happened to This Horror Movie? was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon and Andrew Hatfield, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

