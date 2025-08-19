Dept. Q renewed for a second season at Netflix

Netflix announced that it has renewed Dept Q. for a second season. The crime thriller series from writer/director Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) is based on the novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen.
The official logline reads: “DCI Carl Morck heads up the maverick Dept. Q from the basement of an Edinburgh police station. Charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable, this darkly humorous, propulsive show delivers all the pleasures of a procedural, taking us into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves.” Matthew Goode will return as DCI Carl Morck alongside Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose, and Jamie Sives as Hardy. The second season will be filmed and set in Edinburgh.
In a statement, Goode said, “I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!“
Frank added, “I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly.“
Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin of Netflix said, “We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2…. Edinburgh, we’re back.“
Our own Alex Maidy had a lot of fun with the first season of the series and definitely saw the potential for more seasons. “With nine more novels already published, Scott Frank and Chandni Lakhani have a lot of potential runway to take existing material and give each book a faithful adaptation across a full season of storytelling,” he wrote. “If Matthew Goode and this ensemble are up for it, Dept. Q could become a great franchise for Netflix with a solid creative team and cast. I sometimes get tired of the same formulaic approach to telling crime stories like this, but Frank and Lakhani imbue these characters with great layers and solid dialogue that keeps the series feeling new. I binged all nine episodes and never felt like the momentum let up along the way. I would love for Dept. Q to become a big hit and garner a much-deserved sophomore season sooner rather than later.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.