Dept. Q renewed for a second season at Netflix

Netflix announced that it has renewed Dept Q. for a second season. The crime thriller series from writer/director Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) is based on the novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen.

The official logline reads: “ DCI Carl Morck heads up the maverick Dept. Q from the basement of an Edinburgh police station. Charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable, this darkly humorous, propulsive show delivers all the pleasures of a procedural, taking us into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves. ” Matthew Goode will return as DCI Carl Morck alongside Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose, and Jamie Sives as Hardy. The second season will be filmed and set in Edinburgh.

In a statement, Goode said, “ I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill! “

Frank added, “ I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly. “

Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin of Netflix said, “ We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2…. Edinburgh, we’re back. “