Wisteria Lane: Desperate Housewives reboot series in the works

According to Deadline, a reboot of Desperate Housewives is currently in development at Onyx Collective, with 20th Television in partnership with Kerry Washington’s production company, Simpson Street. Dubbed Wisteria Lane, the project is described as a “ reimagining ” of the original series, which ran for eight seasons on ABC from 2004 to 2012.

Wisteria Lane is a “ fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery in the vein of Desperate Housewives, set among a group of five very different friends and sometimes frenemies who all live on a picture-perfect cul de sac called Wisteria Lane. On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbors are living the dream: beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUVs in the driveway. But behind those white-picket fences and smiling Insta posts are SECRETS. “

Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant) is attached as writer. Although original series creator Marc Cherry is not part of the initial pitch, sources told Deadline that he could be involved in some capacity as the project evolves.

Desperate Housewives starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria. Blending mystery, satire, and soap opera-style storytelling, the series explores the seemingly perfect lives of suburban women living on Wisteria Lane in the fictional town of Fairview. Narrated by Brenda Strong, the series begins with her character’s suicide in the pilot episode—a shocking event that sets the tone and unravels the central mystery driving the show.