Detained: Abbie Cornish police station thriller unveils a trailer and a pair of clips

Abbie Cornish and Laz Alonso star in the upcoming thriller Detained. A trailer and a pair of clips have been released to promote the film

Quiver Distribution is set to give the thriller Detained a limited theatrical release in the United States on August 2nd, and will also be giving the film a digital and VOD release that same day. With the release date just a few days away, we have the trailer for Detained embedded above, and a pair of clips from the film can be found at the bottom of this article, along with a poster.

Abbie Cornish of Sucker Punch, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the RoboCop remake, Geostorm, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan stars in Detained, which is coming our way from director Felipe Mucci, who was previously at the helm of the 2020 thriller Two Deaths of Henry Baker. Scripted by Mucci and Jeremy Palmer, Detained has the following synopsis: In the dead of night, Rebecca wakes in a decrepit precinct, accused of a hit-and-run. But a deadly scuffle reveals a sinister plot. With nowhere to turn, she must uncover the truth before it consumes her. But Rebecca harbors secrets darker than they know.

Cornish is joined in the cast by Laz Alonso (best known as Marvin T. Milk / Mother’s Milk / M.M. from The Boys), Moon Bloodgood (Terminator Salvation), John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People), Justin H. Min (Beef), Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes), Silas Weir Mitchell (Prison Break), Josefine Lindegaard (Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire), Bernardo De Paula (Shameless), Eduardo Roman (Adam Ruins Everything), Alexandra Blake (Love at the Christmas Contest), Jeremiah OC Jahi (One Life to Live), and newcomers Larry Stenseth and Esther Brown. Sadly, Brown passed away earlier this year at the age of just 26.

Ryan Scaringe produced Detained, with Cornish and Alonso serving as executive producers alongside Monica Sufar.

The movie seems intriguing enough to me and I have been an Abbie Cornish fan since the days of Somersault and Candy (and those days were somehow twenty years ago), so I will probably be watching Detained.

What did you think of the trailer for Detained? Does this look like a movie you’d want to watch next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the clips while you’re scrolling down: