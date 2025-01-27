Dinner with Leatherface trailer: documentary on the life and career of Gunnar Hansen coming in February – Exclusive!

Arrow in the Head presents the EXCLUSIVE first look at the trailer for the Gunnar Hansen documentary Dinner with Leatherface!

2024 marked the 50th anniversary of director Tobe Hooper’s classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE), and the celebration is continuing into 2025, as Anchor Bay is set to give Dinner with Leatherface , a documentary that looks at the life, career, and legacy of original Leatherface actor Gunnar Hansen, a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital release on February 25th. With that release date right around the corner, we have an EXCLUSIVE look at the documentary’s trailer, which you can check out in the embed above!

Director Michael Kallio provided the following statement: “ I want to show the person Gunnar really was. He was an incredibly intelligent, witty man of so many talents. And he was a complete gentleman who embraced all the love he received from his adoring fans. He meant so much to so many people. This film is really a tribute to him… a great friend that I miss every single day. “

Coming our way from Kallio’s company Darkart Entertainment, Dinner with Leatherface was produced by Lowell Northrop and co-produced by Michael Felsher. We’ve previously heard that the documentary will feature interviews with Hansen’s fellow actors Bruce Campbell, Barbara Crampton, Kane Hodder, and Brian O’Halloran, as well as his Texas Chainsaw Massacre collaborators Kim Henkel and Daniel Pearl. It will also contain never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Hansen on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and some of his personal photographs. The trailer and press materials reveal that other interviewees include the likes of Debbie Rochon, Tiffany Shepis, Michelle Bauer, Fangoria’s Tony Timpone, author Joe R. Lansdale, Sean Clark of Convention All Stars and Horror’s Hallowed Grounds, filmmakers Fred Olen Ray, Solomon Mortamur, Michael Varrati, James Korloch, and Stevan Mena, Del Howison of Dark Delicacies, professional wrestlers Paige “The Black Dahlia” Collett and Nathaniel “Evil Nate” Parsons, co-producer Michael Felsher, Betsy Baker and Theresa Tilly of The Evil Dead, and Hansen’s Chainsaw co-stars John Dugan, Edwin Neal, Allen Danziger, and William Vail.

Northrop had this to say about the project: “ This film will not only dig deep into his performance as Leatherface, but it will also shed light on how different he was in real life from that character. Gunnar was the quintessential ‘gentle giant’. “

What did you think of the Dinner with Leatherface trailer? Will you be watching this documentary when it's released next month?