Dolly teaser trailer: Seann William Scott stars in folk horror movie

The folk horror movie Dolly is set to have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this month, with its screening scheduled to be held at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Texas at 5:50pm on Sunday, September 21st. With that date coming up this weekend, a teaser trailer for the film has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Rod Blackhurst, who wrote the screenplay with Brandon Weavil, Dolly has the following synopsis: A young woman, Macy, fights for survival after being abducted by a deranged, monster-like figure who wants to raise Macy as their child. A daring blend of New French Extremity and 1970s American horror. Fabianne Therese, whose credits include John Dies at the End, Endless Love, and The Grand Son, plays Macy. She is joined in the cast by Seann William Scott (American Pie), Ethan Suplee (Mallrats), Kate Cobb (Into the Dark: The Current Occupant), Michalina Scorzelli (Girl in the Palms), and Russ Tiller (Mercy Street), with professional wrestler Max the Impaler taking on the titular role of Dolly. Scott and Suplee can currently be seen sharing the screen in the dark comedy Bad Man, which recently received a digital release.

Blackhurst made his narrative feature directorial debut with the post-apocalyptic horror film Here Alone. Since making that movie, he has co-directed the Netflix documentary Amanda Knox, directed the Peacock documentary John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, contributed to the Disney+ series Welcome to Earth, directed the crime thriller Blood for Dust, directed the documentary The Tennessee 11, and contributed to the anthologies Thriller Anthology Volume I and Witchcraft Motion Picture Company Presents: Horror Anthology – Volume 1.

Blackhurst produced Dolly alongside Joseph C. Grano, Noah Lang, Bryce McGuire, Ross O’Connor, Esteban Sanchez, Isaiah Smallman, and Betty Tong. Katie Garrett, Blake Hoss, and Jeff Smith were co-producers and Audrey Stathakis an associate producer. Executive producers include Bobby Campbell, Mike Chapman, Antonio D’Intino, Anthony Gentile, John Gentile, Sinan Germirli, Fatima Hayward, Barry Large, John Neumann, and Michalina Scorzelli, with Justin Oakey as co-executive producer.

