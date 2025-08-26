Dorothy: A contemporary Wizard of Oz series is clicking its heels together at Amazon with Gwen Stefani & more

Everyone knows there’s no place like home, but what if the alternative means getting trapped in a bizarre land of flying monkeys, angry apple trees, and a vengeful witch? According to Deadline, Gina Matthews is developing Dorothy at Prime Video, a contemporary take on the Wizard of Oz. Matthews created the series, which she will also produce via her Little Engine banner.

Dorothy is a music-infused YA retelling of The Wizard of Oz, based on L. Frank Baum’s books. It uses the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for young adults’ challenges and choices.

Matthews won’t be clicking her feels alone for the project. On the non-writing side, No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani, Lucky Horseshoe’s Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger, Little Engine’s Grant Scharbo, and Patrick Moran will join the effort.

“I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,” says Matthews. “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness—and a lot of grit—we can not only achieve great things but also lift-up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”

“I’m really excited to work with this creative team,” says Moran. “I’m such a fan of everyone involved and couldn’t ask for a more exciting partnership as we reinvent this cherished IP.”

“We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with Amazon and believe Dorothy will enchant a whole new generation of viewers,” says Scharbo.

“We’re really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I’m so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee,” said Shelton. “I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project.”

“It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me,” said Stefani.

Unsurprisingly, Prime Video wants to capitalize on the restored interest in Dorothy and the denizens of Oz, thanks in part to the success of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. Fairy tales never go out of style. They’re cautionary tales based on lessons that bear repeating. If Gina Matthews’ Dorothy can present a new spin on the classic story of a curious girl’s exploration of a twisted world run by a shadowy overseer, who are we to stop her? While others might need time to cool on fairy tale fare, I never tire of this stuff. It’s my wheelhouse. Bring it on!