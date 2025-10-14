Exploring the original script for A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

Though commercially successful enough to warrant a sequel and later considered an underappreciated Freddy sequel, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge wasn’t nearly as beloved with critics and audiences when it released in 1985. This left “The House That Freddy Built,” New Line Cinema, feeling a sense of desperation to right the ship with the third sequel in the blooming franchise. As they would with each and every Nightmare film, they checked in on the possibility of the legendary Wes Craven returning to the franchise he created. Though unable to direct, as he was busy working on Deadly Friend at the time, Craven agreed to write the script with his friend Bruce Wagner. He did so with the goal of righting what he considered the wrongs of Nightmare 2 and the far loftier goal of writing a sequel better his original. You can see a lot of the duo’s work remaining in the A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors we all know and love today. But believe me when I tell you this was still a very different experience. The script we’re going to discuss today is nastier, meaner, and dare I say even more ambitious than the final product of Dream Warriors. There are new deaths, new one liners, and even an early appearance or two of baby Freddy in the mix. New Line and Bob Shaye obviously saw things they liked about the script, but they weren’t entirely pleased. While Shaye claims the script was too expensive for the size of the company at the time, Craven said they wanted Freddy to be more of a showman and saw the script as too dark. It’s likely a situation where both things are true. This is when New Line brought Frank Darabont and director Chuck Russell into the fray. Russell had been campaigning for New Line to take Freddy into a more fun, imaginative place which was in direct contrast to the picture Craven and Wagner had been painting. Which script would have been better? We’ll let you decide as we take a deep dive into Wes and Bruce’s Dream Warriors script in all its glory.

THE SCRIPT

For starters, there’s no “Into the Fire” by Dokken playing or Patricia Arquette doing insomniac arts and crafts when we start Craven’s version of Dream Warriors. No, this script kicks off with an even more face melting scene where baby Freddy Krueger, complete with metal claws, rips his way through a pregnant woman’s stomach. Then the camera zooms out of the room Evil Dead style all the way into space. When it comes back down to earth we’re greeted by a montage of busy city streets and missing teenager posters.

Enter Nancy Thompson, now all grown up. She stops to pick up a red headed hitchhiker (one that we saw on the missing posters). Nancy asks her where she’s headed and she says she’s going down. Down where, you may ask? “Down to where he f*cks you” she replies. And here’s where any normal human being with any survival skills whatsoever drives away and tries to drink that memory away forever but Nancy picks up the nutbar anyway and we’re off. Then her tire explodes. Probably just wanting to get away from the Manson sister, Nancy heads alone to a nearby house for help. There she is greeted to a scene much like the one we see in Dream Warriors where creepy little children sing Freddy songs while jumping rope and hanging out next to tricycles. Eventually though, the dream gets crazy when she stupidly steps into a Hell-a-vator that sends her careening into deep earth. It’s here where we start to realize why the studio thought the budget could be an issue.

After Freddy’s glove makes its first appearance ripping out the elevator floor beneath her, Nancy is greeted by her father John, still in his police uniform. She asks why he left her behind and explains that she’s been looking for him for a long time. He quickly proves to be either on crack or not of this world. What gives him away is a scene where he pulls his eyelids inches from his head and cuts them off with a razor blade to ensure he stays alert. And it’s here where we start to see why the studio found the script too violent. Not for me, by the way. I’m having a great time. I have issues.

Anyway, Freddy’s arm is severed and makes its way to the hitchhiker outside. It slithers across the car like a python before reaching through the windshield and into her mouth. It then puppets her across the road and up into the top of a tree. Nancy and her dad chase the wiley arm-o-death for a while before she wakes up in her car screaming. And here is another place where script and movie collide as we are introduced to that big dork Neil. The script described Neil as someone you could trust in a dark alleyway. The film version of that guy had douche written all over his pleated pants. Speaking of pants, I maintain his sole intention in that film was to get into Nancy’s and nothing else. Anyways, Neil is worried she may have a concussion and invites her to stay at his house. Wait, who is the killer in this movie, Freddy or Neil?

As Nancy dreams while Neil stares at her creepily through the door before going through her purse and finding her bottle of dream suppressing Hypnocil, she again has a one way ticket to Krueger town. The hitcher from earlier floats into her room, lets chunks of her scalp slide off her head and onto Nancy’s covers, and all we can do is hope Neil has a good dry cleaning service. The hair then begins to choke Nancy as the hitcher mocks her in what I can only imagine is a haunting Deadite-like voice. Just then Neil comes to the rescue and slaps her across the face before becoming a giant anaconda and eating her. It’s clear they kept this in the script for Dream Warriors but it sounds even gnarlier here.

Later, they head to the hospital where things start to play out a little closer than they did in the final film. For a while. Most of the mental hospital kids remained the same, with the only differences being Taryn is a black character, Joey is the one unable to walk, and wizard master Will goes by the name of Laredo.

After finding her car ruined and the hitchhiker’s face-less body, Nancy ends up back in the Freddy house where the floor becomes liquid and her dad’s floating at the bottom bleeding from his eyes. She then encounters infant Freddy Krueger who quickly grows to full size and chases her out of the house while calling her the C-word and threatening to defecate on her corpse. This is an angry Freddy. We then learn that Hypnocil is an experimental drug and that prolonged use can cause hallucinations which explains why she’s having these experiences while awake. We also learn that in the real world her father had been institutionalized after blinding himself and trying to burn down the very same home.

Nancy finds her dad at the asylum and they embrace. He tells her that he followed Freddy to the place where he was most vulnerable in an attempt to protect her. The home where Freddy was born. This entirely replaces the Krueger nun-mom side plot and is a far better storyline for John Saxon’s character than having him be a drunk security guard who gets punked out by Neil. He tells Nancy that the house is an entrance into Freddy’s nightmare for anyone who had known him before and that she must burn it down.

Back at the hospital, we’re treated to Phillip’s horrifying death. This is one point where the movie was actually meaner and more unique than the script. Rather than walking him by his veins off the rooftop, Freddy simply walks him outside and into a moving ambulance. Jennifer’s death is the same but lacking the “Welcome to Primetime, bitch!” all timer line.

Kirsten begins pulling Nancy into her dreams and the two team up to take down Freddy and end up incorporating others (as they did in the final film).

There’s an awkward moment where Neil and Nancy make love and she weeps through the whole thing. Who could blame her? I realize my hate for Neil is weird but it’s just one of those things. Just go with it. The awkwardness turns to darkness as Nancy tells him that she’d just end her own life if she could but she had no guarantee Freddy wouldn’t be waiting for her in the afterlife. A dark yet interesting question about Freddy. Something they touch on in later films where Freddy keeps the souls of his victims and sometimes eats them like meatballs. John later adds to this by explaining that if the dream warriors were unable to kill Krueger they would be stuck forever in a dream that doesn’t end. Which is basically Hell.

John goes into the dream realm to help the kiddos out and ends up jumping into a wall-o-fire with empty eye sockets and eventually dying. We’re then treated to a vintage Freddy kill scene not in the film where Freddy pretends to be Taryn’s Grandma before opening up his body and feeding her to it. So, we don’t have Taryn’s drug arc or Freddy’s infamous “wanna get high” kill. Or the infamous needle glove. The kids warrior personas are also quite a bit different. It is mentioned that they are all changed in some way, and more powerful. But its not really mentioned specifically what the strengths are. Which, in my opinion, makes it a little more believable in a way.

Laredo is definitely a D&D type but he’s not shooting spells out of his fingers either. Joey’s fate remains mostly the same, except it’s death by horniness rather than him becoming comatose. In the script, hot blonde Freddy uses his tongue to snake out both of his eyeballs. Joey’s body is then stretched until it pops. Laredo may not be Harry Potter in this version but he does have a wild fight with Freddy where the two become dueling shape shifters. Finally Freddy bests him and puts an gas powered post hole digger into his back. Instead of using his strength like in the later film, Kincaid spits… clams? Anyway, they throw their firebombs at him and almost engulf themselves in the act. Kirsten transports them back to reality, which just so happens to be at her absolute garbage mother’s fancy dinner party. But they bring a pissed off Freddy with him. And when I say pissed off, I mean the pool massacre in Elm Street 2 levels of pissed. Freddy gives Kirsten’s mother even more than she already deserves when he slashes her stomach open and then literally eats her guts out.

Kincaid finds an AR-14 and fills Freddy full of lead but its not enough. They then grab hands and transport themselves via Kirsten to the hospital to escape but Kincaid is trapped halfway between worlds. Freddy then makes good on an earlier promise in a most, most heinous way. Let’s just say Krueger is not a name you want to see on your proctologist’s nametag. After dislocating his own jawbone to bite off the angry doctor lady’s head he says some really, really bad words that the studio was probably never going to allow. He then knocks Neil out and chases the girls into his boiler-room where he calls Kirsten “juicy.” Finally Nancy and Freddy impale each other simultaneously. The end is here for both of them. For now.

Kirsten gathers Neil and the blades from Fred’s glove on her way out of the burning Freddy home. But suddenly we’re back in time to when baby Freddy had just killed his own mother. Kirsten then kills baby Freddy off, allegedly ending the nightmare once and for all. Later, creepy Neil explains to a now at peace Kirsten that he was still dating dead Nancy in his dreams. Could have done without that. Congratulations, you saved the day. You still died but your prize is having eternal sex with Neil. But things ultimately end the same, with a zoom in on the popsicle house and a promise that the franchise wasn’t done yet.

So, there you have it. There’s some fascinating moments in the original script. But also some key moments missing. In the end, which was better? Call me a masochist if you want to but I’ve always been more keen to experience the darker sides of our horror villains. So, I’m going with Craven and Wagner’s original script. My curiosity has the best of me. What about you? Comment down below and let us know and as always, thanks for watching JoBlo!