Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) – The Best Scene

The new episode of the Best Scene video series looks at the Jason vs. Tina battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, and three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series with a look at a scene from an entry in my favorite horror franchise, Friday the 13th. The film Lance is talking about today is Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (watch it HERE), and the section he’s focusing on is the entire climactic sequence in which iconic slasher Jason Voorhees gets knocked around by the telekinetic abilities of heroine Tina. You can hear all about it in the video embedded above!

Directed by John Carl Buechler from a screenplay written by Manuel Fidello and Daryl Haney, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood has the following synopsis: Years after the strange drowning death of her father, Tina Shepard returns to the site of his demise, Crystal Lake. Her developing psychic powers were responsible for ending his life, leaving Tina riddled with guilt as an adult. While deceitful Dr. Crews tries to manipulate her abilities for his own ends, both physician and patient are in for a shock when Tina’s powers unwittingly free camper-killer Jason Voorhees from his watery slumber.

The film stars Lar Park Lincoln, Kevin Blair Spirtas, Susan Blu, Terry Kiser, Susan Jennifer Sullivan, Elizabeth Kaitan,

Jon Renfield, Jeff Bennett, Heidi Kozak, Diana Barrows, Larry Cox, Craig Thomas, Diane Almeida, William Butler, Staci Greason, Debora Kessler, Michael Schroeder, and Jennifer Banko, with Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees.

Are you a fan of Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood? What did you think of this best scene video? Let us know by leaving a comment below… and if this isn’t what you would have picked as the best scene, let us know which scene you think is the best one in the movie.

Two of the previous episodes of The Best Scene can be seen below. To see more of our shows, click over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!