Friday the 13th: A New Beginning shirts, hoodies, and buttons only available through this weekend

Gutter Garbs is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Friday the 13th: A New Beginning with items that are available for a limited time

By

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the slasher sequel Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (watch it HERE) – and to mark the occasion, Gutter Garbs has unveiled a line of shirts, hoodies, and buttons that will only be available for order this weekend! If you don’t get your order in by 11:59pm Eastern time this Sunday, March 23, you’ll have missed your chance to own these items. So go grab them at THIS LINK! Images of some of the items can be seen at the bottom of this article. Gutter Garbs will start shipping them out the week of April 20.

Directed by Danny Steinmann, who also crafted the screenplay with Martin Kitrosser and David Cohen, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning has the following synopsis: Years after Tommy Jarvis murdered hockey-masked serial killer Jason Voorhees, he resides in a mental hospital and struggles with the trauma of the experience. When Tommy moves to an isolated halfway house, he has nightmares about Jason’s return, and soon one of the patients is killed. As the body count grows, Tommy begins to question his sanity and wonder if Jason has risen from the dead. But, to determine the killer’s identity, Tommy will need to survive.

The film stars Melanie Kinnaman, John Shepherd, Shavar Ross, Richard Young, Dick Wieand, Marco St. John, Tiffany Helm, Juliette Cummins, Jerry Pavlon, Vernon Washington, Debi Sue Voorhees, John Robert Dixon, William Caskey Swaim, Richard Lineback, Miguel A. Núñez Jr., Jere Fields, Bob DeSimone, Rebecca Wood, Corey Parker, Anthony Barrile, Todd Bryant, Curtis Conaway, Sonny Shields, Dominick Brascia, Mark Venturini, Carol Locatell, Ron Sloan, Ric Mancini, Suzanne Bateman, Eddie Matthews, Chuck Wells, Tom Morga, and Johnny Hock, with a cameo appearance by Corey Feldman.

When the sequel was first released, a lot of fans were disappointed by it, largely because Jason Voorhees is only present through nightmares and hallucinations (the actual killer is a copycat). Many of those fans have since embraced it for being the sleazy, fun slasher movie that it is.

Are you a fan of Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, and will you be buying any of these items from Gutter Garbs? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Here are the images:

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Gutter Garbs
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Gutter Garbs
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Gutter Garbs
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Gutter Garbs
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Gutter Garbs

Source: Gutter Garbs
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Gutter Garbs is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Friday the 13th: A New Beginning with items that are available for a limited time
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning shirts, hoodies, and buttons only available through this weekend
Hell House LLC: Lineage, possibly the final and scariest chapter in the Hell House franchise, unveils the first batch of images
Hell House LLC: Lineage ditches the found footage style, unveils first images
Phoebe Dynevor has joined Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the terrifying genre film Pendulum, produced by Darren Aronofsky
Pendulum: Phoebe Dynevor joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Darren Aronofsky-produced horror film
The Evil Dead, Necronomicon auction
Original Necronomicon used in The Evil Dead is up for auction and you might need to summon a demon to pay for it
View All

About the Author

17009 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Friday the 13th: a new beginning News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles