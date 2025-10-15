Scream Factory’s Friday the 13th Blu-ray box set will be going out of print soon

Five years ago, Shout Factory / Scream Factory released an incredible sixteen disc Blu-ray box set of the entire Friday the 13th film franchise – and while the set has had a good, long run, Scream Factory has now confirmed that it will soon go out of print. An email sent out to customers reads, “ Jason never dies… but this box set will! The Friday the 13th Collection [Deluxe Edition], featuring 12 films, 16 discs, and hours of bloody-good bonus features, will be going out of print before next Shocktober! Snag this set now to make sure it lives in your collection for all eternity. ” That obviously got fans scrambling, because the set is currently out of stock on the Scream Factory website (you can score a copy of the set for a higher price HERE.)

It’s a shame to hear that the set is going out of print, because this may well be the best Friday the 13th box set we’ll ever get. It’s difficult to imagine any future releases managing to out-do it. Here’s the line-up of special features:

DISC ONE: FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) – R-RATED THEATRICAL VERSION

DISC TWO: FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) – UNCUT VERSION

DISC THREE: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 (1981)

DISC FOUR: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 (1982)

DISC FIVE: FRIDAY THE 13TH: THE FINAL CHAPTER (1984)

DISC SIX: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART V: A NEW BEGINNING (1985)

DISC SEVEN: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VI: JASON LIVES (1986)

DISC EIGHT: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD (1988)

DISC NINE: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN (1989)

DISC TEN: JASON GOES TO HELL: THE FINAL FRIDAY (1993) – R-RATED THEATRICAL VERSION

DISC ELEVEN: JASON GOES TO HELL: THE FINAL FRIDAY (1993) – UNCUT VERSION

DISC TWELVE: JASON X (2002)

DISC THIRTEEN: FREDDY VS. JASON (2003)

DISC FOURTEEN: FRIDAY THE 13TH (2009) – R-RATED THEATRICAL CUT & UNRATED KILLER CUT

DISC FIFTEEN: BONUS DISC ONE

DISC SIXTEEN: BONUS DISC TWO

It’s quite a mind-boggling work of art.

Have you gotten your copy of the Friday the 13th box set from Scream Factory? Are you disappointed to hear that it’s going out of print? Let us know by leaving a comment below.