From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

There are certain joys in cinema that can’t be replaced or often times replicated. While showing someone you love one of your favorite movies can be a terrifying experience, especially if they don’t like it, or maybe they already knew too much about it and aren’t wowed, this experience builds even more if the movie has that ONE scene or that ONE twist that you know is coming but your viewing partner is blissfully unaware. For me, its showing The Usual Suspects to someone who somehow doesn’t know the secret of Keyser Söze or watching the tense body of a loved one jump out of their seat when R.J. MacReady tells us that Gary is going to be the Thing only for someone else’s blood to jump away from the hot needle. As fun as being the source of someone else’s thrill and living vicariously through them is, experiencing a shocking turn in a movie that was spoiler free is an exhilaration like no other. While Sinners was spoiled far too early for people in 2025, From Dusk Till Dawn, under the right circumstances, has the ability to drop your jaw on the floor and absolutely knock you on your ass.

Growing up in the 90s, the first thing many of us would see is stuff that landed on cable from previous decades OR things that our family and friends would want to show us. I had one of those great mom and pop video stores that had, let’s say, less than strict rules. It’s the equivalent of not being carded for booze when you really should be. I would rent everything I could get my hands on and, a lot of the time, would go there with my older brothers who, in my eyes, were more worldly and knowledgeable about all things cinema. It was like going to a class, but one that I really wanted to go to. I had been shown Reservoir Dogs and its violent sweary glory which gave me an interest in Quentin Tarantino movies as well as a couple things from Robert Rodriguez who felt a lot like San Antonio’s John Woo. Desperado was fantastic for multiple reasons and even got me to watch El Mariachi.

So, when From Dusk Till Dawn was coming out, I was lucky enough to avoid any of the hype besides my older brother’s exuberance about seeing it in theaters. I, at only 11, would be left behind but they were sworn to secrecy until it came out on video and in 1996 without easy internet access or the wonders of cell phone accessibility, I was able to avoid hearing about it. I didn’t want to know who lived and who died, how cool the action was, or how much of Salma Hayek I would see especially after Desperado left such an impression. From Dusk Till Dawn starts with the same electricity that Desperado or Reservoir Dogs has. While the latter has an introduction to the characters discussing tipping and the aftermath of a shootout, the former starts with a discussion at a bar about a massacre at another location.

Considering this movie is written and directed by the two men that made those films, its no surprise that Dawn starts quietly in a liquor store with a cop and a clerk having a nice conversation. 4 minutes in, we are introduced to two criminals played by George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino himself. They are the Gecko brothers and are hiding out after escaping authorities with hostages and threaten Sam Peckinpah levels of violence if the clerk doesn’t get the cop out immediately. A shootout ensues and the movie begins exactly as you would expect. Quick, witty, and reference filled dialogue followed by explosive and very unrealistic action. The liquor store explodes as the two brothers walk cooly to their car to move on. The credits roll and you still expect only what you see on screen and what you’ve come to expect from the two creators. Even the deep red coloring on the credits scroll and “Dark Night” song don’t give anything away as these two criminals are clearly ok with killing people.

They get to a hotel with another hostage in tow but Tarantino’s Richie kills her in a grisly way while Clooney’s Seth is out. Easy fix, they kidnap a family with an RV and take them across the border so they can meet their contact. The family has some big names too like Juliette Lewis and Harvey Keitel so you know they are going to live through this and maybe bond some with their captors, even if Richie is being a bit of a creepy sociopath. We get to the Titty Twister, a rough and tumble strip club bar for truckers and get introduced to even more fun characters like Frost played by Fred Williamson and Sex Machine played by FX maestro and sometimes actor Tom Savini. More fun names to add to this crime caper shoot ’em up. The bar is unfriendly and so are the Gecko brothers but through some wit and smarts from Harvey Keitel’s Jacob, it looks like everyone is going to get out mostly unscathed. Then a shootout happens. Then, at 1 hour and 43 seconds, From Dusk Till Dawn becomes a vampire movie.

We as the audience are just as confused as Jacob to see slimy green blood on a knife before Salma Hayek’s character jumps on Richie and bites him while the rest of the bar explodes into vampiric violence. It’s a shock and surprise that we simply couldn’t have anymore with social media and other spoiler outlets. We have companies posting spoilers on massive TV shows 24 hours after the episodes air for Pete’s sake! At a little over halfway through the movie, it completely changes. The violence is horror tinged, the stakes are suddenly raised higher than they ever were, and you aren’t sure who is going to live and who is going to die anymore. It’s a lot like that Mario Kart meme where you sit up at attention when your kid starts beating you at the game. You are paying full attention now.

The humor of the movie remains, it doesn’t actually get scary at any point, but the tone does shift into survival mode. The craziest part of the whole shift is that there are zero hints leading up to it. The movie lures you in with its characters and their story and then takes those same characters and deposits them into a completely different movie. It’s a great trick that only works once and sadly wouldn’t work anymore. I see a lot of comparisons with Sinners to this movie and that’s fine. Sinners is a wonderful movie in its own right that I wish wasn’t spoiled by being released in 2025 and is by no means a copy of From Dusk Till Dawn. They just don’t make them like this anymore, or, more accurately, they can’t get away with sneaking two movies into one without it being a nationally broadcasted story anymore.

Whats funny is that if you do watch the trailer, the twist is spoiled a little over halfway through watching it, just like the movie itself, and even this video essay. It’s a treat to have two fully formed ideas that could have gone either way. The original gritty crime caper comedy could have gone all the way to its natural conclusion while keeping its original name and nobody would bat an eye. Conversely, the movie could have given us a preamble of vampires and had the brothers and kidnapped family wander in halfway through just as easily and the name still makes sense. The real treat is how it is pulled off so effortlessly and assuredly that makes it special. One of my favorite parts is watching Cheech Marin’s third character be just as shocked as we were when he is told they survived vampires, giving us one of the simplest and most charming explanations about the differences between psychos and vampires ever put to film.

The legacy of the film is massive but none of the sequels, TV series, video games, or even spiritual inspirations would ever come close to the thrill of a green-blood-covered knife followed by a movie changing direction so rapidly. Find someone who hasn’t seen it and won’t look up anything about it and show them what movie magic can still be. From Dusk Till Dawn truly was one of the greatest movie hard-turns ever created.

