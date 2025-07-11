Finn Little is returning as Carter Dutton for Yellowstone’s Beth & Rip spinoff

As Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe expands, fan-favorite actor Finn Little will return as Carter Dutton for the Beth & Rip spinoff, which is currently in development. The spinoff series does not have a title as of yet. However, we know the project finds Kelly Reilly (Pride & Prejudice, Sherlock Holmes, Flight) and Cole Hauser (2 Fast 2 Furious, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting) reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively.

According to a report from Deadline, the Beth & Rip spinoff should remain in the present-day timeline, keeping with Yellowstone’s canon. Yellowstone follows “the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The ranch is under constant attack by those it borders—land developers, an Indian reservation, and United States of America’s first National Park.”

Finn Little debuted in Yellowstone’s fourth season. He is a troubled teen who meets Beth at the hospital where her ailing father receives care. Carter eventually loses his father to drug addiction, and Beth and Rip take the young man under their wing. Carter works at the ranch, while Beth, who is reluctant to become a mother, warms to the situation and adopts Carter as her own.

Paramount+ refused to comment about Finn Little joining the Beth & Rip spinoff, but Deadline says it’s in the works.

Despite reporting on the ever-expanding Yellowstone–Verse, I find keeping track of Taylor Sheridan’s many projects challenging. According to various reports, Sheridan is developing multiple Yellowstone spinoffs, including The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The series explores the Dutton family dynasty with new and existing characters. Y: Marshals, starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton. Y: Marshals finds Kayce joining an “elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.” 1944 is a prequel series spinoff in the footsteps of 1883 and 1923. Plot details for 1944 remain scarce. Lastly, Sheridan’s 6666 project is on hold. The project stars Jefferson White as Jimmy. However, Sheridan’s purchase of the Four Sixes ranch in Texas complicates the project. Speaking about the acquisition, Sheridan told THR, “for a number of reasons, [6666] needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here.” Adding, “You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient.”

