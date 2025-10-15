James Cameron’s Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films trailer teases the BTS documentary ahead of its November 7 premiere

Regardless of how you feel about James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, there’s no denying that the level of talent and artistry that goes into making the groundbreaking franchise is unmatched. Until now, you’ve heard various stories about the technology and craftsmanship that go into making each installment of the Avatar saga, but now, Cameron and his crew are ready to take you on a guided tour behind what can only be described as true-to-form movie magic. Behold, Disney‘s Fire and Water: The Avatar Films trailer, which highlights a two-part documentary coming to Disney+ beginning on November 7, 2025.

The two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment, which provides a fascinating glimpse into the making of the Oscar®-winning box office phenomenon “Avatar: The Way of Water” and a first look at the upcoming “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, concept art, and interviews with cast and filmmakers. The filmmakers traveled from Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Shasta Lake, and the Channel Islands to the Bahamas, Hawaii, and New Zealand, to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank.

Per today’s official press release for Fire and Water: The Avatar Films documentary trailer:

The next chapter in James Cameron’s Avatar saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash, opens in theaters on December 19, 2025.