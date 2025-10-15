Movie Trailers

James Cameron’s Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films trailer teases the BTS documentary ahead of its November 7 premiere

Posted 4 hours ago

Regardless of how you feel about James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, there’s no denying that the level of talent and artistry that goes into making the groundbreaking franchise is unmatched. Until now, you’ve heard various stories about the technology and craftsmanship that go into making each installment of the Avatar saga, but now, Cameron and his crew are ready to take you on a guided tour behind what can only be described as true-to-form movie magic. Behold, Disney‘s Fire and Water: The Avatar Films trailer, which highlights a two-part documentary coming to Disney+ beginning on November 7, 2025.

The two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment, which provides a fascinating glimpse into the making of the Oscar®-winning box office phenomenon “Avatar: The Way of Water” and a first look at the upcoming “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, concept art, and interviews with cast and filmmakers. The filmmakers traveled from Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Shasta Lake, and the Channel Islands to the Bahamas, Hawaii, and New Zealand, to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank.

Per today’s official press release for Fire and Water: The Avatar Films documentary trailer:

The two-part documentary includes interviews with (in order of appearance): James Cameron (writer/director/producer/editor), Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Jon Landau (producer), Stephen Lang, Maria Battle Campbell (co-producer, 1st assistant director), Richard Baneham (executive producer, Lightstorm visual effects supervisor), Kate Winslet, Rae Sanchini (executive producer, president, Lightstorm Entertainment), Margery Simkin (casting director), Jamie Landau (co-producer), Stephen Rivkin (editor), Ryan Champney (visual production supervisor), Dylan Cole (production designer), Garrett Warren (2nd unit director, stunt coordinator), Rob Innes (founder, Jetovator, Inc.), John Rosengrant (co-founder, Legacy Effects), Chis Denison (stunts), Joey Natale (stunts, stunt driver), Steve Brown (assistant stunt coordinator), Richie Schwalm (on-set coordinator), JD Schwalm (performance capture special effects coordinator), Peter Zuccarini (underwater cinematographer), John Garvin (supervising dive master), Kirk Krack (performance free dive instructor), Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, William Trubridge (Metkayina stroke consultant), Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Luke Freeborn (supervising art director), Ben Procter (production designer), Brigitte Yorke (co-producer, New Zealand unit production manager), Brendan Cowell, John Garvin (supervising dive master), Jack Champion, Joe Letteri (senior visual effects supervisor), Eric Saindon (Wētā FX, senior visual effects supervisor), Nick Epstein (Wētā FX, visual effects supervisor). Mob Scene served as the production company for the documentary.

The executive producers for “Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films” are James Cameron and Rae Sanchini. The director/producer is Thomas C. Grane, the writer/producer is Richard Brehm, the creative director is Robert Glowacki, the director of photography is John Clisham, the director of photography – interviews is Steven Wacks, and the creative consultant is Geoff Burdick.

The next chapter in James Cameron’s Avatar saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash, opens in theaters on December 19, 2025.

