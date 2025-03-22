First Alien: Earth clip has grim update on crew status

If we’re going to get a full-blown revival of the Alien franchise, believe us when we say we are all in. While Ridley Scott’s most recent attempts to resurrect the series – 2012’s Prometheus and 2017’s Alien: Covenant – were huge letdowns (even Scott thinks so), Fede Álvarez did his part in generating genuine interest with last year’s Alien: Romulus. Now, the franchise is getting its first-ever live-action show via Alien: Earth, which is set to air on FX on Hulu later this year.

While we have seen multiple looks at Alien: Earth, this latest clip shows off the sort of suspense and design that makes the Alien franchise so distinct, with a character banging on the doors of a spacecraft screaming, “Let me in – it’s coming!” as another updates the crew status. Spoiler: they’re probably going to be losing one real soon…

One of the more alluring aspects of Alien: Earth is that it takes place most on, yes, Earth. Admittedly, we know the series doesn’t have the best track record with this (see: Alien vs. Predator), but showrunner Noah Hawley may know what he’s doing here. Look, Alien fans have every right to be skeptical, but based on what we have seen so far, I’m going to remain optimistic and hope this is just the latest expansion of the universe. As for the timeframe, Aline: Earth takes place in 2120, so just a couple of years after the events of Ridley Scott’s original Alien.

Alien: Earth has the following plot: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.” Chandler is joined by the likes of Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babous Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, and more.

Alien: Earth lands this summer.

What do you think of the latest teaser for Alien: Earth? Are you going to check out the show? Where do you see the future of the franchise going?