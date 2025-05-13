Elizabeth Olsen to flash her fangs alongside Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac in Panos Cosmatos’ Flesh of the Gods vampire thriller

The Assessment and Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Elizabeth Olsen is sharpening her incisors for Panos Cosmatos‘s (Mandy, Beyond the Black Rainbow, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities) upcoming ’80s-style vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods. She joins Kristen Stewart (American Ultra, Underwater, Twilight) and Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina, Dune, Moon Knight), who, according to Deadline, play “Raoul and Alex, a married couple in glittering ’80s L.A. who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless (Olsen) and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.”

Panos Cosmatos directs The Flesh of the Gods from a screenplay by Se7en scribe Andrew Kevin Walker, based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker. Adam McKay joins the project as a producer alongside Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries and Gena Konstantinakos and Isaac for Mad Gene Media. The Flesh of the Gods heads to Cannes this week, though a production start date is unknown. The film’s significant star power makes scheduling difficult, though the stars should align at some point.

Elizabeth Olsen recently completed work on the David Freyne-directed comedic romance Eternity, starring Miles Teller, Callum Turner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and John Early. In Eternity, everybody gets one week to choose where to spend eternity after death. For Joan, Larry, and Luke, it’s a question of who to spend it with. In addition to the upcoming conspiracy thriller from Sam Esmail, Panic Carefully, starring Olsen, Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, and Brian Tyree Henry, Olsen is hard at work shooting the Seven Sisters TV series. In Seven Sisters, a tight-knit family begins to unravel when a sister starts communicating with a voice no one else can hear. Seven Sisters stars Cristin Milioti, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Edwards, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Ryan Eggold, J Smith-Cmaeron, Phillip Ettinger, Zoe Winters, Bridget Brown, and Carolyn Kettig.

Did you see Panmatos’s Mandy? That movie is a head trip and a half. I’m excited to see what he’ll do with the ’80s party scene with vampires owning the night. Are you intrigued by Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast of Flesh of the Gods? Let us know in the comments section below.