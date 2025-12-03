Forbidden Fruits: Diablo Cody-produced genre film starring Lili Reinhart gets a short teaser

Earlier this year, Deadline broke the news that Oscar-winning Juno writer Diablo Cody, who has also written the genre films Jennifer’s Body and Lisa Frankenstein, would be producing Forbidden Fruits , which marks the feature directorial debut of Meredith Alloway and is an adaptation of the Lily Houghton stage play Of the Women Came the Beginning of Sin, and Through Her We All Die. Lili Reinhart (Hustlers), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Victoria Pedretti (You), Alexandra Shipp (Barbie) and newcomer Emma Chamberlain star in the film, which has also secured a U.S. and Canadian distribution deal with Independent Film Company and the Shudder streaming service. IFC is planning a 2026 theatrical release – and while we wait to hear a specific release date, a short teaser has emerged online. You can watch it in the embed above.

In Forbidden Fruits, Free Eden employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours – with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their performative sisterhood, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate. Alloway wrote the screenplay with Houghton.

Scott Shooman, the Head of AMC Networks’ Films Group, had this to say about the distribution deal: “ We are thrilled to join forces with the creative minds behind Forbidden Fruits. Meredith Alloway and Lily Houghton delivered a bewitching script that struck us as a project we felt deeply compelled to onboard early and ensure a theatrical release. With one of the brightest and most hotly anticipated cast line ups, Forbidden Fruits is gearing up to be a must see in 2026. ” Alloway added, “ I’m so grateful to have found a home for Forbidden Fruits with IFC Films, a studio who continually encourages filmmakers to experiment, hone their voice, and play within the medium. IFC Films has produced and distributed so many films that have directly inspired me over the years. The team has gifted me creative freedom and support in every step of the process, down to advocating for a theatrical release — a true gift to any filmmaker. This cast of incredible artists has exceeded my wildest expectations. As a true fan of all of their work, it’s an absolute thrill to see them bring these characters to life. I can’t wait for the world to see the way they shine through Forbidden Fruits. “

Diablo Cody is producing Forbidden Fruits with Mason Novick, Trent Hubbard, and Mary Anne Waterhouse. Charlie Traisman and Katherine Romans of Madhouse Films and Casey Durant and Rachel Douglas of Range serve as executive producers.

Are you interested in Forbidden Fruits? Take a look at that short teaser, then let us know by leaving a comment below.