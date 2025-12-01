George Clooney, Adam Sandler & Laura Dern Talk Jay Kelly

I like to think I’m pretty laissez-faire about celebrity interviews. I’ve been doing them for well over a decade now, and I’m usually good at keeping my cool. But every once in a while, an interview hits differently. Last year it was chatting with Eddie Murphy for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. This year, it was the chance to talk with a trio of absolute legends for Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly: George Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern. Pretty big, right?

I certainly thought so as I sat down with all three to discuss their awards-contender Netflix film, which drops Friday, December 5th. In the movie, Clooney plays movie star Jay Kelly who, on the eve of a major career tribute, finds himself at a personal and professional crossroads. He leans on his long-time manager (Adam Sandler) and publicist (Laura Dern), who—despite being treated like employees—clearly care for him like family.

What stood out immediately was how much fun the trio had making Jay Kelly. Clooney clearly relished playing such a substantial, emotionally rich role, and his megawatt charisma was on full display during our quick chat. Sandler and Dern were equally great, and it turns out the two are actually best friends off-screen. They told me their families even vacation together, something that makes their on-camera and on-interview chemistry completely obvious here.

For more on Jay Kelly, you can check out my full review HERE or catch the film yourself when it premieres on Friday.