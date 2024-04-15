Good guy Tom Cruise still sends War of the Worlds co-star Dakota Fanning b-day gifts

Tom Cruise is generally known to be one of the most committed and nicest guys in Hollywood. As one who stands up for his cast and crew members and provides morale-boosting gifts that show his gratitude for their work, there’s no denying that he has everything it takes for being a stand-up dude. One who can attest to this War of the Worlds co-star Dakota Fanning, who met Cruise when she was on her way to being one of the biggest pre-teen stars of her day. And while it has been nearly two decades since they worked together on the big screen, Cruise still sends her a birthday gift every year.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Dakota Fanning said that every February 23rd, she receives a present from Tom Cruise, who first did so towards the end of production on War of the Worlds, which wrapped just a couple of weeks after she turned 11. That gift? A Motorola Razr phone. “Oh, my God, I was so excited” even though she “didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time. You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool.” She added, “Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday.” For those keeping score, that’s 20 total gifts from Cruise…We just hope they’re all as hip as a Razr phone!

And while it’s likely that plenty of others join Fanning in receiving birthday presents from Cruise, perhaps his most famous annual gift-giving tradition is the coconut cake he sends to some of his nearest and dearest every Christmas, with recipients including former co-stars Kirsten Dunst (Interview with the Vampire), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and, yes, Dakota Fanning.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, War of the Worlds would go on to take in more than $600 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of 2005. While it doesn’t have the overall impact of the director’s greatest sci-fi films, it’s still quite underappreciated, with some spectacular action and Oscar-nominated VFX, along with a compelling angle of post-9/11 paranoia.

What is your favorite story of Tom Cruise’s generosity? Share one below!