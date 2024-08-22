Guillermo del Toro scared out of haunted hotel while filming Frankenstein

We may never see Guillermo del Toro give us his take on The Haunted Mansion but that doesn’t mean he has shirt entirely away from them — that is, until he got spooked by one while filming. While shooting the upcoming Frankenstein in Scotland, del Toro took residence in an old hotel that gave him the willies to the point where he couldn’t stand staying there.

As he posted on X this week, Guillermo del Toro set up what he may have in store as filming on Frankenstein continues. “Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel. i am in the Most Haunted room of it- which was vacated this morning by one of our producers. Odd electrical and physical occurences scared her into leaving asap. Stay tuned- if anything happens I will report.”

Making good on his word, Guillermo del Toro said that he will no longer be sleeping in the hotel. “UPDATE-. I can only say:. Nothingbhas happened yet, but the atmosphere in the room is opressive and I am not gonna spend much more time there. It may be suggestion, but at this point I kept it but am sleeping in another room- I need 6 hours of sleep to have a good shooting day- Im stopping there early and late in the day- but something is in that room with me… If anything happens or Nothing does expect one or two more updates.”

Guillermo del Toro also noted that while he does try to stay in “the most haunted rooms” every time he’s away, he rarely gets creeped out. So for a guy who seeks this sort of things out and who has a second house (the appropriately titled Bleak House) whose sole purpose is to show off a collection of horror and sci-fi memorabilia, this hotel must really have some aura!

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein stars Jacob Elordi as the Monster and Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, with a cast of Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Ralph Ineson, and more helping round out the cast.

