Hardware: Richard Stanley’s sci-fi horror film gets a 4K collector’s edition release that includes the script for the unmade sequel

Nearly 35 years have passed since writer/director Richard Stanley sent his sci-fi horror cult classic Hardware out into the world. Now, the folks at the Australian company Umbrella Entertainment have revealed that they’re getting an early start on celebrating the film’s anniversary by giving it a 4K collector’s edition release – and this release includes a copy of the script for the unmade sequel! Copies of the 4K collector’s edition set can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Starring Dylan McDermott and Stacey Travis, with a cameo by Lemmy and a vocal performance by Iggy Pop, Hardware has the following synopsis: In the barren, radioactive wastelands of the future lies the discarded remains of a Mark 13 cyborg, an advanced military killing machine. When purchased as scrap by Space Trooper Mo as a gift for his sculptress girlfriend, the dismembered remains begin to reconstruct themselves. The fully restored exterminator embarks on a relentless killing spree, with Mo’s girlfriend as its prime target.

Here’s the information on the Umbrella Entertainment release: Umbrella Entertainment presents Hardware fully uncut and uncensored in 4K HDR. Remastered by Umbrella, this release has been supervised by director Richard Stanley (Dust Devil, Color Out of Space). Hardware is a fever dream of gore, sex, sweat, grease and sand delivered as a warning from a nihilistic future. Stylishly melding hard rock, industrial horror and cyberpunk dystopia, Stanley’s cult classic is a pulse-pounding journey into the dangers of unchecked technology and the resilience of the human spirit against mechanical terror. Hardware also features a full-throttle soundtrack including Ministry and Public Image Ltd. and appearances from music stalwarts Iggy Pop, Lemmy from Motorhead and Fields of The Nephilim’s Carl McCoy.

The 4K collector’s edition has the following special features: – NEW! HDR 4K remaster by Umbrella Entertainment – NEW! Audio Commentary with Director Richard Stanley – Audio commentary Director Richard Stanley and Producer Paul Trijbits – No Flesh Shall Be Spared: The Making of Hardware – NEW! Interview with Producer Stephen Wooley – NEW! Hardware: Richard Stanley’s Bitter Message of Hope and Grief, A Video Essay by Bryn Tilly – NEW! Original Storyboard Featurette – Deleted and Extended Scenes – Richard Stanley on Hardware 2 – Hardware Promo Videos with Iggy Pop and Lemmy – Original Hardware Promo Video – Rites of Passage, 1983 Short Film – Incidents in an Expanding Universe, 1985 Short Film – The Voice of the Moon, 1990 Documentary – The Sea of Perdition, 2006 Short Film – Trailer Plus, it comes with – Exclusive T-shirt designed by Hollow Bones Studios (220GSM AS Colour Classic) – A 150+ page hardback book with never before seen behind the scenes, experiences and art from director Richard Stanley – A 100+ page softback book of the unreleased Hardware 2: Ground Zero script – Custom designed rigid case, slipcase and books using pre-production artwork and posters – 8 artcards – A3 reversible poster – Limited Edition Numbered release

Umbrella Entertainment is also offering a 4K and Blu-ray set that doesn’t have the T-shirt, book, script, or artcards. That edition of Hardware goes for $100AUD less than the collector’s edition and can be purchased HERE. If you want the book, script, and artcards, but don’t care about a T-shirt, a shirt-less edition is also an option.

