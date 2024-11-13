Headhunters: Chloe East, Evan Mock cast in Kevin Costner horror thriller

The Yellowstone era of Kevin Costner’s career has come to an end, and viewers now know the fate of his character. The box office disappointment of his film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 has left some wondering how he’s going to be able to complete his four-part Western epic (Chapter 2 has already been filmed, but Chapters 3 and 4 are left to go), which brought up the scheduling conflicts that caused him to exit Yellowstone in the first place… but Costner isn’t just sitting around, waiting to get back to the world of Horizon. Last month, it was announced that Costner is set to star in a horror thriller called Headhunters – and now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that he’s being joined in the cast by Chloe East, who can currently be seen on the big screen in the horror movie Heretic, and Evan Mock (Gossip Girl).

Cinematographer Steven Holleran will be making his feature directorial debut with this film, which is based on an idea he originated. Holleran took the idea to Costner, and they’ve crafted the script together. Costner will be playing a character called Lazer, a washed-up American ex-pat with a mysterious past who finds himself living in Bali, Indonesia. Lazer recruits a group of surfers led by Bima, a local photographer, on a journey to an uncharted island to pioneer a perfect wave. To their surprise, the island is home to an ancient tribe of headhunters guarding the land at all costs. What ensues is an adventure turned survival story of epic and bloody proportions on a tropical island which once seemed to be paradise… but is actually closer to hell. Sounds to me like this has the potential to be an awesome movie. Kevin Costner vs. headhunters!

Also in the cast is Daniel Zovatto, whose credits include It Follows, Don’t Breathe, Beneath, The Pope’s Exorcist, Fear the Walking Dead, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Zovatto has been on board since the project was first announced.

Headhunters is expected to start filming in Hawaii this month. Studios and streaming services are competing to secure the distribution rights. Costner and his producing partner Howard Kaplan are producing for Territory Pictures, while Scott Steindorff does the same for Stone Village Films, alongside the company’s Dylan Russell, Lindsay Davis, and Stacey Woods. Eric Hays is on board as physical producer. teindorff provided the following statement: “ For decades, my friend Kevin and I have been searching for the right project to collaborate on. This is one of the best scripts I have seen in my career. Kevin is a legendary actor who brings so much depth and charisma to his roles, and has written an iconic horror script with Steve. “

Holleran, whose cinematography credits include Sympathy for the Devil, Missing, and Chick Fight, had this to say: “ My filmmaking journey got its start in the ocean shooting surf videos in California as a teenager. Twenty years later, Headhunters brings things full circle and connects three life-long passions of mine — surfing, filmmaking, and adventure. “

Are you interested in Headhunters? What do you think of Chloe East and Evan Mock joining the cast?