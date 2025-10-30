Arrival writer Eric Heisserer’s psychological thriller novel Simultaneous is getting a film adaptation

Eric Heisserer has earned screenwriting credits on the likes of the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake, Final Destination 5, the prequel to The Thing (which was also called The Thing), Hours, Lights Out, Bird Box, and Bloodshot, and even earned an Oscar nomination for his work on Arrival. He was also behind the Netflix series Shadow and Bone, based on novels by Leigh Bardugo. This past Tuesday, Flatiron Books published Heisserer’s own debut novel, a psychological thriller called Simultaneous – and now, Deadline reports that Sony Pictures has already acquired the rights to bring a film adaptation of Simultaneous to the screen. Heisserer and Carmen Lewis will be producing the filming under Heisserer’s Chronology banner.

Here’s the novel’s description: From the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Arrival comes a phenomenal speculative thriller about a federal agent and a therapist who team up to stop an otherworldly killer. Federal agent Grant Lukather works for an unknown department of Homeland Security called Predictive Analytics. They look for patterns in tips and chatter to prevent a terrorist event before it happens. One of these calls, about a possible explosion in New Mexico, leads Grant to a case with unimaginable consequences. He meets Sarah Newcomb, a therapist who uses past-life hypnosis in her treatment but has recently stumbled upon a phenomenon that seems to defy logic. Grant follows this thread to another crime: a copycat killer case in Colorado. With the help of one of Sarah’s patients, they embark upon an investigation that spans multiple states, timelines, and consciousnesses. With limited time and only a tenuous grasp of how this phenomenon works, the unlikely trio are in a race for their lives―past, present, and future. Full of thrilling reveals, stunning plot twists, and a mordant sense of humor, Simultaneous is a mind-bending, one-of-a-kind thriller by a true genre star.

Shadow and Bone author Leigh Bardugo had praise for Heisserer’s novel, offering the blurb, “ A twisty, mind-bending thriller that will keep you guessing until the final gut punch. ” Bird Box author Josh Malerman is also a fan: “ Past lives and parallel lives, crime and potential punishment―but the most thrilling thread here is facing belief in a wild theory, a worldview changing, as the theory becomes the most sensible one on the table. Heisserer has outdone himself. ” Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp said the book has a “ mind-blowing premise and razor-sharp execution. ” Copies of the novel can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Does Eric Heisserer’s Simultaneous sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.