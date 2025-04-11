House of Abraham first-look images feature Lin Shaye, Natasha Henstridge

Images from the horror film House of Abraham, coming to theatres in June, feature Lin Shaye and Natasha Henstridge

By

Abramorama has picked up the American distribution rights to the horror film House of Abraham and are planning to giving the film a theatrical release that will begin at the LOOK Dine-in Cinema in New York City on June 13th. A national rollout will follow – and in anticipation of the film’s release, our friends at Bloody Disgusting have shared some first-look images! You can see a couple of them at the bottom of this article, and more can be found at the Bloody Disgusting link.

The feature directorial debut of Lisa Belcher, House of Abraham was written by actor Lukas Hassel (The Blacklist), who also stars alongside Lin Shaye (Insidious) and Natasha Henstridge (Species). Here’s a lengthy synopsis: Haunted by her childhood memories of finding her mother dead, a conflicted Dee (Henstridge) arrives at a mysterious secluded property looking for answers. Upon checking in, she meets six other weekend guests there for the same reason as herself — ending their lives with the assistance of the enigmatic host, Abraham (Hassel). Abraham assures everyone that their deaths will happen under his guidance, cleanly, safely, and most importantly, lovingly. When someone is ready to end their life, they will ring the bell of death outside, gathering everyone for their end. As he states: Life is not for everyone. He informs the guests that they are, of course, free to change their minds and leave if they so choose. When Dee stumbles upon evidence that a fellow guest has mysteriously disappeared, leaving all his things behind, she has the chilling realization that Abraham lied. No one leaves the House alive. A final confrontation between Dee and Abraham leads to a twist that no one can foresee. The future of the House of Abraham is on the line and the stakes are truly life and death.

Belcher provided the following statement: “This film dares to tackle themes often overlooked by mainstream studios, resulting in a film that is both daring and thought-provoking. Filmed in Austin, Texas, our close-knit cast and crew poured their hearts into this project, and I am beyond excited to share our labor of love with the world.

Abramorama CEO Karol Martesko-Fenster added, “Combining elements of mystery and horror with a touch of social satire, director Lisa Belcher has crafted a true original. The film is a true thrill ride and Abramorama is looking forward to bringing Lisa’s debut feature film House of Abraham to audiences across North America.

Does House of Abraham sound interesting to you? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Bloody Disgusting
