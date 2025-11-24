Movie News

Hugh Jackman has learned to never say never again to playing Wolverine

Posted 4 hours ago
In a perfect world for some, Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine until the end of time. He’s played the character for 25 years since 2000’s X-Men, and after returning for 2017’s Logan, then sharpening his claws again for last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, you’d think the guy would have had enough. Nay! According to Jackman, who recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show (via Entertainment Weekly), he’ll never say never to playing the character again.

“Every time you’re on [talk show], you gotta go, ‘Nope, I’m not doing that again.’ But then you keep making another one. And it’s a big big hit. So are you gonna have to do it again?” Jackman said. “Maybe. I am never saying ‘never’ ever again… But I did mean it when I said ‘never’ [the first time], until the day when I changed my mind. But I really did for quite a few years, I meant it.”

Still, like any significant role that’s tailor-made for someone, Jackman finds it challenging to stay away. During last year’s press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman said he knew he’d eventually return as Wolverine after seeing the first Deadpool movie.

“I was like, ‘Those two characters together.’ I knew it. I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew,” he told Fandango. “I rang Ryan [Reynolds]. And I just said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one. I had to ring my agent and said, ‘Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie.'”

Over the years, several names have been suggested as replacements for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, including Daniel Radcliffe, Taron Egerton, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. However, in the end, it’s always Jackman who pops his claws for the role.

The actual test, of course, will be when Marvel officially reboots the X-Men for the purpose of launching a new franchise. Jackman couldn’t possibly do it all again. They’d need to find someone new. I don’t know about you, but I’m already bracing myself for the media sh*tstorm that follows the MCU’s official X-Men casting confirmations. Regardless of who they choose, it’s going to be an armchair analysis bloodbath. May the ghost of Stan Lee have mercy on our souls.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
