I Know What You Did Last Summer buries a hook into $2.2M in previews while Ari Aster’s Eddington pulls $625K

Columbia Pictures and Screen Gems are hooking audiences with the latest film in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise after earning $2.2M in box office previews. Meanwhile, Ari Aster’s (Midsommar, Hereditary, Beau is Afraid) political-western, Eddington, collected $625K for its coffers.

Analysts don’t expect I Know What You Did Last Summer, Eddington, or Paramount Animation’s Smurfs to fly past James Gunn’s Superman, which will likely reach the top of the charts for another $55M-$60M. Superman leapt over last weekend’s box office totals in a single bound with a $177M domestic take, besting Matt Reeves’ The Batman by 3% ($172.5M, final domestic $369.3M).

According to Deadline, I Know What You Did Last Summer could reach $13M+ this weekend, with Smurfs making a high single-digit total bordering on the low teens. Finally, Eddington will likely earn less than $5M.

Based on early previews, I Know What You Did Last Summer is off to a strange start. While casual audiences and some influencers thought it was a blast, critics are not being as kind. Tyler Nichols reviewed it for Arrow in the Head, giving the reboot a 4/10 and saying it’s a complete dumpster fire.

“As much as I’ve always considered this franchise to be very middling, I was still shocked at how bad this ended up being,” Nichols wrote in his review. “There are hardly any redeeming qualities, with this likely to be a stain on the legacy of anyone involved. Hell, it essentially ruins the first film, which is a specific level of “how did you screw this up so much?” The acting is bad, the story is nonsensical, and the dialogue feels like it was written by someone who has never heard human beings speak before. Here’s hoping this puts the final nail in the coffin of lazy legacy sequels.”

Contrarily, Smurfs offers some fun for the whole family, though it’s not the Smurfiest way to spend your weekend at the movies. Smurfs looks great while taking some risks with the nostalgic characters, but the cast is woefully underutilized, and the messaging feels “off.”

