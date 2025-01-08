Iced: 1989 slasher starring Lisa Loring gets a Blu-ray release from Vinegar Syndrome

Back in 1989, Lisa Loring – best known for playing Wednesday Addams in the 1960s TV series version of The Addams Family – starred in a slasher movie called Iced . I had never seen that movie until last year, when some friends and I had a blast watching the “so bad it’s entertaining” flick. So it’s cool to see that Vinegar Syndrome is giving Iced a Blu-ray release through their Degausser Video label, with copies shipping out later this month. To secure a copy of your own, head over to THIS LINK.

Directed by Jeff Kwitny from a script by Joseph Alan Johnson, Iced has the following synopsis: A group of friends head off for a fun-filled getaway in the snowy mountains, where they’ve unexpectedly been offered a free stay at a luxury ski resort. Once they arrive at their cabin, however, the high spirits are soon dampened when they discover a newspaper clipping concerning the tragic death of their friend Jeff during a ski trip four years earlier – it’s clear that someone holds the group responsible for the accident. Sure enough, as the friends settle in for a cozy winter vacation full of skiing, sexual intrigue, and naked cocaine binges, a mysterious figure in ski gear and cracked goggles stalks the surroundings, intent on picking them off one by one in a variety of gruesome ways.

Vinegar Syndrome‘s Degausser Video label was created with the intention of bringing to Blu-ray ‘deluxe editions of both canonical and under-seen shot on video (SOV) genre cinema, in addition to work shot on film, but edited on tape, wherein the original film materials are believed to be lost or destroyed. Similar to Vinegar Syndrome’s focus on FILM preservation, Degausser will work only from original analogue tape materials with an emphasis on maintaining the aesthetics inherent to each respective video format.” Which is why, as you can see in the trailer above, the Iced Blu-ray still has a VHS look.

Iced comes to Blu-ray with the following features: – Region Free Blu-ray – Newly transferred and restored from the best surviving tape master – Commentary track with director Jeff Kwitny and special features producer Ewan Cant – Commentary track with The Hysteria Continues! and author / film historian Amanda Reyes – Introduction to the film by director Jeff Kwitny – “Jeff Was Here” (22 min): an interview with director Jeff Kwitny – “The Best Part of It” (20 min): an interview with actor Ron Kologie – “On Camera Film School” (13 min): an interview with second assistant director Rodney Montague – Image gallery – Inside sleeve artwork – English SDH subtitles

Will you be buying Iced on Blu-ray? Let us know by leaving a comment below.